'Come back to the drawing board' to stop gun violence

"Gun Violence: From Community Issue to Community Solutions" was the topic of discussion at a town hall phone program held last Wednesday and hosted by Gainesville District 1 City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker.

The program provided an opportunity for community members who tuned in to ask questions of the panelists, and share their opinions by phone and/or FacebookLive. The program was also offered in Spanish.

“The victims and perpetrators are getting younger and younger,” said Duncan-Walker, who organized and moderated the program. Duncan-Walker, whose family owns Duncan Funeral Home on Northwest Fifth Avenue, said it’s heart breaking to see young victims getting younger and younger.

The panelists included Gainesville Police Department Chief Tony Jones, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and several others.

The panelists discussed a slew of topics, including GPD’s One Community initiative against violent crime, the role of neighbors in crime prevention, the need for collective community action to mitigate violent crime, wrap around services for at-risk youth and other issues. Jones said the program’s three-pronged approach to reducing gun violence includes prevention, intervention and suppression.

“Violent crime is impacting the city and all of Alachua County,” Jones said, “We believe in prevention, education and working with community programs to reach out to at risk youth and provide them with wrap around services including employment and education opportunities.”

Jones said law enforcement must go where the guns are and reach out to see what assistance can be provided to those individuals. But, Jones said, when the individual insists on engaging in criminal activity, then suppression and arrest may be necessary.

“What we are doing is working,” Jones said. “People feel safe and we’re seeing less gunfire in neighborhoods. We can’t arrest our way out of the situation, We need a line of communication with children and parents. It’s a collaborative effort. We have to educate and elevate at all levels. We have to be on the same page and be transparent or the gun violence will not stop.”

John Alexander, director of the youth and community relations bureau for GPD, spoke about the importance of having meaningful engagement with the community and being part of the solution. He said the pandemic has exposed root causes of crime that include poverty, desolation, food insecurity, illiteracy, the challenges of re-entry after being incarcerated and growing up in broken homes.

Alexander also said parents are struggling to make ends meet and need parental skills.

“We need to meet them where they are and provide re-entry opportunities so when things get hard, they won’t turn to the streets to make money,” Alexander said. “We need to get out of our cars, engage the young people and pull in the faith-based community. What we did yesterday will not work with this generation. We have to come back to the drawing board. We’re dealing with something we’ve never seen before.”

