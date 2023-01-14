‘Come back home’: Woman tries to cope after losing son in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

A woman told Channel 9 she is having a difficult time coping after her 28-year-old son died on New Year’s Day.

Raymond Ntungwen was shot and killed along West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte.

“To this day, I don’t believe it,” said Pamela Ntungwen, his mother. “As I told (police), ‘I don’t believe what you say.’ I said, ‘I don’t believe you people.’”

Ntungwen immigrated from Cameroon, West Africa and she brought her family with her.

Ntungwen said Raymond got along great with his brothers.

“His happiest times were when he was with his brothers,” Ntungwen said. “They watched cartoons together. They go out and kick the ball for soccer together.”

Raymond loved poetry and writing, she told Channel 9.

“He has this volume of books,” Ntungwen said. “He reads a lot of books because he writes. He does a lot of writing.”

His mother shared a video of Raymond’s poetry with Channel 9. (Watch below)

Raymond worked for Amazon, but his passion was writing and music, his mom said. He dreamed about returning to Cameroon and producing for artists in his home country.

Ntungwen said it hurts because she won’t see those dreams come true.

“This year was going to be so promising,” she said. “I was looking forward to some great things. You can’t do those things in the spirit. You have to be real to do it. So, I need you to come back home. I’ve yet to come to terms with this.”

Police arrested Michael Pringle, 28, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Pringle turned himself in to the police about an hour after the shooting.

“There are too many questions because I just don’t know how somebody can look at another individual and say, ‘I’m going to take away your life,’” Ntungwen said.

A motive behind the deadly crime has not been released by the police.

