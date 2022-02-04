"We will come after you": Biden's warning after successful takedown of ISIS leader in Syria

Good Morning America

A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the District of Columbia alleges its police department keeps a "watchlist" of critics and stalls or denies requests for public information from those on it. Amy Phillips, a criminal defense lawyer and "outspoken critic" of the Metropolitan Police Department, filed the lawsuit after, she said, a former employee alerted her to the alleged existence of the watchlist and her presence on it. Phillips said in the lawsuit that she is on the alleged list because she requested information that embarrassed MPD and that she intends to continue.