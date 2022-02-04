"We will come after you": Biden's warning after successful takedown of ISIS leader in Syria

The U.S. is praising the special operations forces who returned to base without suffering any casualties after ISIS' leader killed himself on Wednesday. Nancy Cordes has the details.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Gov. Abbott now says ‘no one can guarantee’ the power will stay on all winter as deadly blackout anniversary nears

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has walked back a pledge from recent months that he would 'keep the lights on' this winter no matter what.

  • U.S. stops describing Russian invasion as "imminent" after Ukraine pushback

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Biden administration is no longer using the word "imminent" to describe the threat of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing concerns that it implied Moscow had made a decision.Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in both a phone call with President Biden and at a public press conference last week, criticized Western warnings about Russia's military buildup for causing a "panic" that was destabilizing Ukraine's

  • Funnyman Giannis Antetokounmpo strikes again with a 'Dad joke' on a recent flight

    Milwaukee Bucks star and budding comedian Giannis Antetokounpo treated his brother, Thanasis, to his comic stylings during a recent flight.

  • Congress Can’t Bring Sanity to Gun Laws. Here’s Who Can.

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWashington outdoes itself on a daily basis with its paralysis and dysfunction. That’s why local governments would be wise to follow the maxim: “If you want something done, do it yourself.”In the nearly 10 years since 20 young children and six adults were massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary School, mass shootings remain such a staple of American life—from Parkland to El Paso to the Tree of Life synagogue—that the names are shorthand for a s

  • Biden meets with senators to discuss search for Supreme Court nominee

    President Biden has been meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as he considers his options for a Supreme Court nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with more.

  • Opinion: That World Cup qualifying isn't fair is Concacaf's very essence

    The USMNT cruised to an important 3-0 victory over Honduras in World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The U.S. had a distinct home-field advantage.

  • Four Men Charged in Connection With the Death of Michael K. Williams

    On Wednesday, four men were charged in connection to the death of The Wire and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams.

  • CNN's Camerota: Zucker resignation 'feels wrong on some level'

    CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota described a feeling of sadness and frustration at the network following the resignation of its top boss on Wednesday. "I feel it deeply personally but also I think I speak for a lot of us and our colleagues. This is an incredible loss," Camerota said of the resignation of Jeff Zucker hours earlier. "It's just so regrettable how it happened." Zucker resigned suddenly Wednesday, writing in a memo to staffers at CNN that...

  • Trump-to-Biden swing voters want to keep the U.S. military out of Ukraine

    Some Trump-to-Biden swing voters are reflexively opposed to U.S. military involvement in Ukraine, even if Russia invades.Why it matters: This key takeaway from Axios' latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups comes as President Biden deploys the first major group of U.S. troops to shore up NATO defenses in Eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup on the border.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVoters' views on U.S. obligatio

  • Japan's service sector shrinks at fastest pace in 5 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in five months in January in a sign businesses faced pressure from a record surge in new coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to a seasonally adjusted 47.6 from the prior month's 52.1 and a 48.8 flash reading. That marked the fastest decline in business activity since August, while outstanding business saw the sharpest rate of reduction in four months, the survey showed.

  • Parallels in critical race theory and graphic novel Maus bans sets concerning precedent in Tennessee | Opinion

    Ultimately what we need in our schools are more conversations about these difficult and uncomfortable topics, not censorship from school boards or legislation designed to silence them.

  • Patrick Cantlay chose Pebble Beach this week, but remains curious observer of potential Saudi Arabia-backed rival league

    “I think with the amount of money they're talking about it's always very tempting. I think it's tempting for everybody."

  • Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger 'ruthless' Chinese government at Olympics

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the United States has a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses but she urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics. Pelosi, speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, said the International Olympic Committee "turns a blind eye" to Beijing's rights violations.

  • New Yorkers scared to walk the streets, expect 'absolutely nothing' from Biden's visit with the mayor

    New York residents tell Fox News the impact crime has had on daily life and what they expect from President Biden's visit.

  • Jim Harbaugh intends to stay at Michigan despite interview with NFL's Minnesota Vikings

    Jim Harbaugh informed Michigan AD Warde Manuel that he intends to stay with the Wolverines after he interviewed Wednesday with the Minnesota Vikings.

  • How To Watch UFC Fights in 2022: Stream Online or on Your Smart TV and Never Miss a Fight

    Watch Hermansson vs. Strickland, Adesanya vs. Whittaker and more!

  • Lawsuit alleges DC police department keeps 'watchlist' of critics

    A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the District of Columbia alleges its police department keeps a "watchlist" of critics and stalls or denies requests for public information from those on it. Amy Phillips, a criminal defense lawyer and "outspoken critic" of the Metropolitan Police Department, filed the lawsuit after, she said, a former employee alerted her to the alleged existence of the watchlist and her presence on it. Phillips said in the lawsuit that she is on the alleged list because she requested information that embarrassed MPD and that she intends to continue.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has backed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his standoff with the West over Ukraine as the two leaders met before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The leaders used a joint statement to call out what they called a “minority on the world stage” for advocating “unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy.” Meanwhile, the leaders of European Union powerhouses France and Germany announced plans to head to Moscow and Kyiv soon for talks aimed at easing tensions.

  • 7 in a row: Arkansas basketball buries Georgia to extend winning streak

    A strong offensive performance and 31 points from Stanley Umude powered Arkansas basketball to its seventh consecutive victory with win vs. Georgia.

  • Lunar New Year will be a federal holiday if bill proposed by Rep. Grace Meng passes

    After helping make Lunar New Year a school holiday in New York, Queens Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) is now pushing to make it a federal holiday through new legislation. Introduced on Friday, the Lunar New Year Day Act bill, co-sponsored by 44 other individuals, would add Lunar New Year to the list of 11 federally recognized holidays, according to a press release published on Monday. “For Asian Americans, Lunar New Year is an incredibly important, festive and deeply traditional holiday,” Meng said about the holiday that has been observed for thousands of years.