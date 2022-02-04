"We will come after you": Biden's warning after successful takedown of ISIS leader in Syria

NextShark
After helping make Lunar New Year a school holiday in New York, Queens Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) is now pushing to make it a federal holiday through new legislation. Introduced on Friday, the Lunar New Year Day Act bill, co-sponsored by 44 other individuals, would add Lunar New Year to the list of 11 federally recognized holidays, according to a press release published on Monday. “For Asian Americans, Lunar New Year is an incredibly important, festive and deeply traditional holiday,” Meng said about the holiday that has been observed for thousands of years.