Radio host Larry Elder not on list of CA recall candidates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Saturday released a list of 41 candidates running in the recall election targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that was striking for who wasn't on it: conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder.

Elder, a Republican and regular guest on Fox News, announced his candidacy July 12, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a Republican field trying to oust Newsom.

But he wasn't on the list released by the Secretary of State of candidates who met the requirements to be placed on the Sept. 14 ballot.

Ying Ma, an Elder campaign spokeswoman, said she expected him to be on the final list of candidates issued next week. “Our campaign submitted every document required by the Secretary of State and the Los Angeles County Registrar” to qualify for the ballot, she said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear what requirement Elder failed to meet.

The lineup of candidates runs from the famous to the anonymous and includes 21 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Libertarian, nine independents and two Green Party members.

The total number of candidates was smaller than many had expected — some predictions envisioned a parade of over 100 contenders on the ballot.

That could be a setback for recall supporters who had hoped for a large, prominent field to attract voters for the first, crucial question: Should Newsom be recalled, yes or no? If that question fails, the recall is over and Newsom remains in office, with the potential replacement candidates on the second ballot rendered irrelevant.

If Newsom is recalled, then whoever on the list of potential replacements gets the most votes is the new governor of the nation’s most populous state. With numerous candidates and no clear front-runner, it’s possible the winner might get less than 25% of the votes.

The recall date was set earlier this month after Republican organizers easily cleared the required 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the proposal on the ballot. The push to oust Newsom is largely rooted in frustration with long-running school and business closures during the pandemic that overturned daily life for millions of Californians.

Some of the leading Republican candidates have been campaigning for months but no Democrat with political stature decided to run, giving Newsom what amounted to an important, incremental victory. In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was elected after voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis. Many believe Davis was damaged when a fellow Democrat, Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante, entered the race.

But that could also backfire. Polls have shown Newsom would beat back the recall. But should he lose in an upset, there would be no established Democrat among replacement candidates, potentially opening the way for a Republican to take the seat.

While there are some notable personalities, this year's list lacks the panache of contenders in the state’s circus-like 2003 recall. Among the 135 names on the ballot that year were former child star Gary Coleman, pornographer Larry Flynt, former baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth and political pundit Ariana Huffington, who dropped out shortly before the election.

Polls have shown many voters are ignoring this year's contest, and there were no new candidates who emerged Saturday who appeared to have the potential to reorder the trajectory of the race.

When it comes to requirements to run, the bar is relatively low. A candidate must be a citizen, registered or qualified to vote in California and not be convicted of felony bribery or theft of public money. Candidates must pay a filing fee of about $4,200, and submit at least 65 valid nomination signatures with their declaration of candidacy. They must also file copies of federal tax returns for the previous five years.

A certified list — the one voters will see — will be released Wednesday and changes are possible. According to the secretary of state's office, candidates who have filed the required paperwork include:

- Kevin Paffrath, 29, is a YouTuber who gives financial advice to his 1.7 million subscribers. The Democrat says his lack of “political baggage” is a good thing. Anyone who wins the recall election would be governor for just over a year before the next election, which Paffrath likened to a trial run. His proposals include building underground tunnels for new roadways and cutting income taxes. The multimillionaire denies his run for office is a ploy to generate more publicity.

- Jeff Hewitt, 68, is a Riverside County supervisor. He wrote in The Orange County Register that he was entering the race because “this state no longer accommodates dreams, fosters ideas or solves problems.” He argues the state needs a new approach and, as a Libertarian, he is positioned to work with Democrats and Republicans.

- Joel Ventresca, 69, is a Democrat though says he's further to the left than Newsom and even Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on some issues. “I consider Newsom a corporate, establishment, insider Democrat,” he says. Ventresca’s main campaign platform is providing free health care and education “cradle to grave” for everyone in California. He retired in 2018 from the San Francisco International Airport, where he held multiple roles and ran for mayor of San Francisco in 2019. He got 7% of the vote.

- Sam Gallucci, 60, a Republican, is a former technology executive who is senior pastor at Embrace! Church in Oxnard, California. He also runs services that provide assistance for at-risk women and children and migrants. In his tech career, he rose through the corporate ranks to become an executive vice president and general manager for software maker PeopleSoft. Oracle acquired the company for $10.3 billion in 2004. He says “the soul of our state has been lost.”

- Caitlyn Jenner, 71, is a lifelong Republican trying to parlay her celebrity into a surprise win. She won the men's decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Olympics, married into the Kardashian family and with them became reality TV stars, and then came out as a transgender woman in 2015. She has described herself as a fiscal conservative who is liberal on social issues. But she’s proven gaffe-prone in interviews and a sprinkle of polling has suggested she’s no Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the power of his celebrity to become California governor in a 2003 recall election.

- John Cox, 66, was the Republican nominee for governor in 2018 and lost to Newsom in a landslide. This time around the multimillionaire businessman has displayed a showman’s instincts, campaigning at one point with a Kodiak bear to show he wants to make “beastly” changes to California. He’s long sought public office. Starting in 2000, Cox ran for the U.S. House and twice for the U.S. Senate in his old home state of Illinois, but fell short in crowded Republican primaries. He also ran a largely unnoticed campaign for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination.

- Doug Ose, 66, is a multimillionaire businessman and former Republican congressman who represented a Sacramento-area district from 1999 to 2005. Ose says he's ready to work across party lines to reopen schools and get the economy back at full strength. He calls Sacramento broken, pointing to the homeless crisis, climbing gas taxes and increasing crime rates. He's been calling for regional debates. “Californians are tired of having a governor whose operating themes are hypocrisy, self-interest, half truths and mediocrity,” Ose says. He briefly ran for governor in 2018.

- Jacqueline McGowan, 46, a Democrat, is a former stockbroker turned cannabis policy reform advocate. She's running to bring attention to what she calls a crisis in the legal cannabis market, which has struggled to get on its feet amid heavy regulation and taxes while facing stiff competition from the thriving underground market. Legal marijuana is not available in many parts of the state. She says the state has largely turned its back on the industry's troubles. She would slash pot taxes and push communities that have not set up local markets to open the door for legal sales.

- Kevin Faulconer, 54, is a Republican who was twice elected mayor of Democratic-leaning San Diego and left office last year. He was an early entrant in the recall race and has long been seen as a potential statewide candidate, given his centrist credentials in strongly Democratic California. He’s presented himself as a problem-solver who can work across the political aisle and has touted his work keeping homeless encampments off streets while they spread unchecked in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

- Steve Chavez Lodge, 62, is a retired homicide detective and small business owner. He gained notoriety when he got engaged to reality TV personality Vicki Gunvalson, who appeared on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” for 15 years. The Republican says “California is completely broken” and is promising to “get government out of our lives ... and out of our wallets.” He also has served on local government commissions.

- Kevin Kiley, 36, is a Republican state assemblyman from the Sacramento area who emerged as a favorite among GOP volunteers who gathered petition signatures for the recall. He built a reputation as a strong conservative and one of Newsom’s most vocal critics, and is seen as a rising personality in the California GOP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Waves of downpours to continue into Sunday morning

    There will be a lull in the rain late in the morning, but storms will fire back up again in the afternoon.

  • California recall candidate lineup revealed, but generates less excitement than 2003

    The recall campaign against California Gov. Gavin Newsom has come into clear focus, but with little frenzy or national attention.

  • Rescue workers continue search for survivors after disastrous European flooding

    Rescue workers in Western Europe are desperately searching for survivors after floods tore through homes and demolished businessses. More than 170 people have died, and hundreds are still missing. Imtiaz Tyab has more.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Chris Sununu welcomes federal spending if it benefits New Hampshire

    CONCORD, New Hampshire — Gov. Chris Sununu is critical of massive spending by Congress, with trillions more under consideration, but has stopped short of saying his state would turn down more federal cash to bolster its comeback from the coronavirus.

  • Calls for justice after Kenyan environmentalist murdered

    Kenyan conservationists on Friday demanded a swift investigation into the brazen daylight murder of a prominent environmentalist, warning more deaths would follow if activists continued to be attacked with impunity.

  • Bavaria hit by floods as German death toll climbs to 156

    Flash floods hit southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least one person and adding to the devastation after flooding in the country this week that killed more than 150 people. The Berchtesgadener Land district in Bavaria, which borders Austria, became the latest region to be hit by record rainfall and ensuing floods. Sunday's death brought the death toll to 156 in the country's worst natural disaster in almost six decades.

  • California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

    A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days. The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, exploded overnight and was over 32 square miles (82 square kilometers) as of Saturday evening, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It has destroyed at least three structures, authorities said, and was burning toward the Alpine County Airport after jumping a highway.

  • Olympics-Soccer-'Who is it for?' captain Yoshida asks in call to lift fan ban

    Fans will be absent from the Games as coronavirus infections continue to climb in Japan, even though fans are allowed to attend other sporting contests within the country. Yoshida led Japan to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday in their final warm-up ahead of their opening game in the men's football on Thursday, with a socially-distanced crowd in attendance at Kobe City Stadium. "I think a lot of people's tax money is going to hold these Olympics," the Asahi newspaper quoted Yoshida as saying during an online news conference.

  • Young vets ‘only interested in treating cats and dogs, not farm animals’

    Young vets only want to treat cats and dogs, forcing farmers to put down livestock themselves, industry professionals have warned. Graduates are prioritising "profitable" household pets and shying away from more "dangerous" procedures such as bull castrations and cow caesareans. Farmers say this attitude is adding to the existing problem of a national shortage of vets and have warned that things will only get worse unless immediate action is taken. In Lincolnshire, there are just eight vets avai

  • Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people' with misinfo

    President Joe Biden said Friday that social media companies are “killing people” by failing to police misinformation on their platforms about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden’s comments came a day after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared misinformation about the vaccines a threat to public health, and as U.S. officials advised that deaths and serious illness from the virus are almost entirely preventable because of the vaccines. Biden, asked if he had a message for platforms like Facebook where false or misleading information about the coronavirus vaccines has spread, told reporters, “They’re killing people.”

  • Ugandan Weightlifter Is Missing in Japan Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

    One Olympic hopeful from Uganda, 20-year-old Julius Ssekitoleko, reportedly went missing from his hotel room just one week before the Tokyo Olympics. He has been training in Osaka for several days.

  • Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey putting in work in the gym, drills 3-pointers

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is in the gym working on his jump shot.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Seen Mansion-Hunting Together in Los Angeles

    J.Lo is serious about her move to California—but the two aren't moving in together quite yet.

  • Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed he has with Stage 4 'blood-related' cancer

    Mark Hoppus revealed on a Q&A livestream that he was diagnosed with the same form of cancer that his mother previously battled.

  • U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act

    (Reuters) -Some U.S. tech companies expressed disappointment with a ruling by a federal judge that blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Friday sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012. "We have long argued in support of this program, filing an amicus brief in this case, and we are very disappointed by the decision (from the judge)", Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said.

  • Too much, too soon? USA Gymnastics in midst of culture shift

    The USA Gymnastics program finds itself at a crossroads on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Events Are Still Being Canceled Because — Reminder — We're Still Living In A Pandemic

    People who refuse to get vaccinated are playing a big role in COVID's continued spread, leading to concerts, music festivals, cruises, and more getting canceled.View Entire Post ›

  • Russian plane carrying 19 passengers makes forced landing after disappearance

    A Russian plane carrying 19 passengers made a forced landing Friday after it went missing over Siberia.

  • Zion National Park and flash floods: Advice for travelers facing monsoon season

    It's monsoon season in Zion. And after the flash flood two weeks ago, here's what officials say to keep you safe with ongoing flash flood warnings.

  • Thai hospital tycoon sticks to guns on vaccine claims

    Thailand’s Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl (THG) doubled down on its outspoken chairman's claim to be buying Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Friday, helping its share price rise despite denials by both drugmakers. Dr. Boon Vanasin's claim that his group, a more than $800 million private medicine empire, was close to signing a deal for 20 million Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to import to Thailand was swiftly denied on Thursday by both companies, one day after a government agency filed a defamation suit against Boon, 82. Boon even told local media an agreement would be signed by Friday afternoon.