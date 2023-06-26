'Come chill': Man allegedly robs Indy woman at gunpoint, then asks her out on Facebook

A woman in Indianapolis who police said was robbed at gunpoint outside her home said she was later asked out on a date by her attacker.

In a twist, police said, the robbery suspect also told the woman he would pay her back.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was getting mail outside her home during the early morning hours of May 8 when she saw a stranger, later identified as Damien Boyce, 31, walking up to her home.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by USA TODAY shows Boyce, of Indianapolis, then asked the woman if she lived in the home. When the victim responded yes and asked the man if he needed help, she said, he pulled out a gun.

Boyce then told the victim he was going to break into her home, court papers said. She told him she had nothing inside, but that she had money in her car.

The victim then gave Boyce about $100 in cash.

Boyce allegedly then asked the victim if she had a boyfriend and asked her to connect with him on social media.

"While pointing the firearm at (the victim), the male asked her to add him as a friend on Facebook so he could pay (the victim) back for the money he stole," the affidavit said. "The male then gave (the victim) the name of Damien Boyce."

Boyce pointed to his Facebook profile, asked the victim to add him as a friend, police said, and she complied.

“I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did,” the victim told local outlet WRTV.

Boyce then fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.

'You was too pretty to rob'

According to court papers, Boyce accepted the friend request invite and sent messages to the woman.

'You was too pretty to rob,' she told WRTV one message read.

She also told the outlet she responded, “I believe you man. I can tell you’re sweet, times just get rough. I know that."

After that, she said, he sent her another message asking her to “come chill.”

The victim, police said, didn’t immediately call police about the robbery but after speaking with her boyfriend decided to report the incident.

Identified in police lineup

Court records show the victim identified Boyce as her assailant in a photo lineup and police arrested him last week.

Boyce faces charges including one count of armed robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Online court records show he remained incarcerated Monday on a $7,500 cash bond. He's due in court Tuesday for a bail review hearing.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Man allegedly robs Indianapolis woman at gunpoint, then asks her out