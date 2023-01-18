"They come we cut them off": Edelweiss assault brigade on killing of "expendable Wagnerites"

29
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers are killing dozens of fighters of the Russian Wagner PMC, who do not count their losses and do not carry their killed comrades from the battlefield.

Source: video shared by the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, the press office of the Ukrainian Ground Forces

Quote: "Senseless assaults on Ukrainian positions by "Wagner" and complete unwillingness to save the lives of their personnel. This is how you can describe the situation on our front. They come, we pick them off.

Regular breakthrough attempts end only with dozens of killed enemies."

For reference: The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade is a military unit within the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The symbol of the brigade is an emblem of the mountain infantry units (an edelweiss flower and crossed Hutsul hatchets) on a shield with the brigade number in Roman numeral X in the lower part.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

