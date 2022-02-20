'Come on, I have a family': Pittsburgh Uber driver begged for her life before being killed by rider, police say

An Uber driver and mother of four pleaded with a passenger for her life before he shot and killed her in an attempted robbery this month, according to a criminal complaint and Pennsylvania police.

Calvin Crew, 22, was arrested and charged Feb. 17 with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence in the death of Christina Spicuzza, 38, who was reported missing by her family six days earlier after she did not return home following a shift of Uber fares.

When Spicuzza picked up Crew as a passenger for an Uber ride on the night of Feb. 10, he pulled a gun on her, according to a criminal complaint filed in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

In dashcam footage, Spicuzza tells her assailant, "Come on, I have a family ... I'm begging you, I have four kids," according to the complaint.

GPS records show Spicuzza drove through several neighborhoods with Crew as a passenger, and phone history revealed several money transfer apps were accessed on her phone during the drive, according to the complaint.

Spicuzza's body was discovered by an Amazon driver on the side of a road Feb. 12. She died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Allegheny County police.

"It was a senseless killing that left four children without a mother. My heart breaks for Christina's children and her family," Victor Joseph, Allegheny County police assistant superintendent, said at a news conference Friday.

Authorities tried to determine what may have been stolen from Spicuzza and whether Crew's girlfriend will face criminal charges for ordering the Uber on his behalf.

In response to the incident, an Uber spokesperson told USA TODAY on Sunday the company banned the accounts for the person who ordered the trip and the suspect.

"No family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss and our thoughts are with Christi’s loved ones during this difficult time," Uber said in a statement. "We’ve been in touch with law enforcement to support the investigation and are grateful for everything they’ve done.”

There no reason to believe Crew and Spicuzza knew each other, police said.

"In my experience, this is unusual in Alleghany County ... thankfully, it doesn't happen that often," Joseph said. "More times than not, there is a relationship between the actor and victim. In this situation, we do not know of any."

