It Just Gets Worse: Feds Seize Phones Owned By NYC Mayor Eric Adams As Part Of Fundraising Investigation

On Friday, a lawyer for New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that FBI agents seized his phones as part of an ongoing investigation into his campaign fundraising.

The agents went to Adams on Monday and asked his devices, Boyd Johnson, an attorney for the mayor’s campaign organization, explained in a statement.

Per Suggs’s LinkedIn profile, she claims to have helped raise more than $18.4 million for his primary and general elections combined. A law enforcement official confirmed the raid happened but insisted on staying anonymous. They did not confirm or deny if Suggs was the target of an investigation.

Additionally, an attorney for the Adams campaign stated that Adams was not contacted as part of the inquiry. “The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards,” Vito Pitta explained. “The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.”

News of the raid broke right after Adams shared that he needed to return to New York City while on a Washington D.C. trip to “deal with a matter.” Suggs’s fundraising efforts have been criticized by various groups, though she has always insisted that she did nothing wrong.

Earlier this year, six people were charged in a straw donor conspiracy scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars to Adams’ campaign. However, those charges were filed in state court and the mayor was never directly implicated.

Adams’s former city buildings commissioner under Eric Ulrich was charged in September with using his position to hand out favors—like meetings with the mayor—in exchange for cash and other bribes.

In response to the all of the attention the investigation has received, Adams maintains his innocence. “As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said.

