‘Come out with your hands up’: Neighbor witnessed FBI arrest ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski

The Thursday morning arrest of Roger Golubski woke up a neighbor, who then witnessed FBI agents descend on the former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective’s Edwardsville home.

The neighbor, who declined to give her name, had lived near Golubski for about six years. She did not know the 69 year old had long been accused of corruption and raping vulnerable Black women.

It was just before 7 a.m. when she was startled awake by a sound so loud she thought there had been a wreck. She looked out her window and saw several FBI agents outside Golubski’s home.

“The occupants of 706 come out with your hands up,” she heard an FBI agent yell.

She saw Golubski come out from the house and was put into a law enforcement vehicle without a struggle.

Photographs the neighbor provided to The Star show Golubski getting arrested. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue athletic shorts. The FBI confirmed Golubski’s arrest, but said “no additional information” could be released.

The neighbor said she did not know Golubski well but waved at him whenever she saw him. He would wave back. She said if she had known of the allegations against him, she would not have moved to the neighborhood.

Golubski was indicted Wednesday on six federal counts of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly sexually assaulting two women multiple times from 1998 to 2002.

The indictment accuses Golubski of “willfully” depriving the women of their rights. His conduct included aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault and kidnapping, according to court documents.

Golubski is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Accusations against Roger Golubski

Golubski retired in 2010 from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department as a captain after 35 years on the force. After leaving KCK, and collecting his pension, he went to the Edwardsville Police Department, where he worked as a detective until 2016.

Egregious accusations against Golubski came to light in the exoneration of Lamonte McIntyre, who was freed in 2017 after serving 23 years for a double homicide he did not commit. A lawsuit he filed accused Golubski of not only using his position to sexually abuse Black women, but of framing innocent people for crimes committed by others, including drug dealers who paid him.

Earlier this year, the Unified Government settled McIntyre’s lawsuit for $12.5 million — the largest public wrongful conviction settlement in Kansas history.

The Star could not reach Golubski on Thursday. This week, a Star reporter visited his Edwardsville home seeking comment for another story. No one answered the door, but Golubski left a voicemail at the newspaper Tuesday night saying he would comment soon.

In a statement, Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, a social justice group that has long called for Golubski to be arrested, said its leaders “rarely celebrate an indictment,” but that this one was well-deserved.

Ophelia Williams, who alleges Golubski raped her in 1999, told The Star that an FBI agent called her early Thursday morning and said she had Golubski in handcuffs. The agent did not tell her what Golubki had been arrested for.

“She put him in handcuffs herself,” Williams said. “I was so happy. Oh so happy. Crying and stuff.”