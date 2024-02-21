Come hear "Ms. Sheila" tell about Oak Ridge Schools desegregation by the Scarboro 85

Acclaimed professional Black storyteller Sheila Arnold will appear at four public events this week at which she will tell her version of the story about the first historic desegregation of schools in the Southeast, which took place in 1955 at Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School.

Sheila Arnold

She will give four free public performances:

on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Ave.;

on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Goff Building, Roane State Community College, 701 Briarcliff Ave.;

on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road;

and on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the American Museum of Science and Energy, 115 E. Main St., hosted by the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association.

The free public appearances by "Ms. Sheila," as she is known, are made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Come hear "Ms. Sheila" tell about Oak Ridge Schools desegregation