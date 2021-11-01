‘Come Through Josephine Baker’: Ciara’s Gold Attire Stops Fans in Their Tracks

Ciara appeared to be continuing her birthday festivities on Friday, Oct. 29 by uploading a jaw-dropping new post showing off her gold ensemble.

The singer, who commemorated her 36th birthday earlier the last week of October, has been posting fashion-themed uploads since that special day, including a black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Ciara showcases her new look and fans are flooding her comments section with compliments. Photo@ciara/Instagram

In the Instagram post captioned, “Birthday SZN feeling like Gold Archive Dolce S/S 1992,” the mother of three is wearing another Dolce & Gabbana outfit, but Ciara selected this gold piece from the company’s 1992 archived collection.

While flaunting the gold ensemble that included a beaded bra top with matching bottoms, Ciara gave fans a closer look at the outfit by doing a few seductive poses. Poses included two close-up images and a full-body look with Ciara placing her arms on the wall while arching her back.

As fans viewed the “Level Up” vocalist’s post, many marveled over her latest look.



“I see you ain’t playing with them!”

“You never miss! Slay!”

“I can’t with you!!! I knew you’d be killing it this whole week.”

“Stay applying pressure on them!”

Ciara Photo:@ciara/Instagram

Among the compliments in Ciara’s comments section, there were remarks from others expressing that Ciara’s ensemble reminded them of Josephine Baker, an American-born world-renowned performer who became one of the most successful African-American performers in French history. One wrote, “Come through Josephine Baker!!!” Another said, “Josephine Baker Vibez.” An Instagram user stated, “It’s giving Josephine Baker.”

Ciara celebrated her actual birthday on Oct. 25 with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The singer shared a video of a surprise romantic dinner he planned for her at the Space Needle.

She captioned the post “for loving me the way you do.” She wrote, “I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much!”