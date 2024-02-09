Come meet Palm Springs Unified School District community members at our in-person events

It is a sincere honor and pleasure to serve as the superintendent of schools for the Palm Springs Unified School District. Having spent the majority of my 33-year career here in this district, first as a teacher, then as an assistant principal, principal, human resources director and assistant superintendent and finally interim superintendent, I could not be more proud to have been selected by our PSUSD board of education to lead the amazing work we are doing and collaborate with the finest educators anywhere to forge us ahead in our mission to provide an equitable and second-to-none education for each and every one of our students.

The support I have received throughout my career here in PSUSD has been nothing short of incredible, and I could not be more grateful to be surrounded by an administration and staff who regularly go above and beyond expectations to do what’s best for our students.

Add to that a community filled with parents and guardians, civic leaders and business representatives who consistently partner with us by giving of their time and resources, and it’s easy to see why I feel so fortunate to call this district my home and the people who are a part of it my family. My own 10 children have all attended or are now attending our PSUSD schools, and there is no finer place for them to be to receive everything they need to be successful in their post-secondary education and beyond.

One of the highlights of my role is to have the opportunity to visit our school sites and connect with members of our PSUSD family – administrators, staff and, of course, students. Another one of my priorities is to meet parents, guardians and community members. While I was serving as interim superintendent during the first half of this school year, each of our four comprehensive high schools hosted “meet and greet” opportunities at their sites, and it gave me a great opportunity to chat with many students, staff members, students’ families and members of the community who I had not had the opportunity to meet previously.

We are continuing to hold these informal gatherings in the upcoming weeks, and I hope that as many of you as possible will stop by to ask a question, provide feedback or just say hello and grab a cup of coffee. We are holding the next “meet and greet” sessions at our middle schools, all from 8 to 9:30 a.m. as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 13, Raymond Cree Middle School

Thursday, Feb. 15, James Workman Middle School

Thursday, Feb. 22, Desert Springs Middle School

Friday, April 12, Nellie Coffman Middle School

Monday, April 15, Painted Hills Middle School

If you cannot attend any of the gatherings, please feel free to email any questions or comments you may have to officeofsuperintendent@psusd.us. I promise to provide you a response in a timely manner and always appreciate hearing from any of our constituents at any time. Thank you so much for your continued support, and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible at our upcoming gatherings.

Dr. Tony Signoret is Superintendent of Schools of the Palm Springs Unified School District. He can be reached at officeofthesuperintendent@psusd.us.

.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Meet Palm Springs Unified School District community members at our upcoming events