It’s come to this: Rudy Giuliani hires lawyers who defended Harvey Weinstein

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani

(AP)

Rudy Giuliani, who faces looming legal threats, has hired two attorneys who defended the disgraced sex offender and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, following FBI raids on the former New York mayor’s office and home.

According to court filings on Wednesday, Arthur Aidala and Barry Kamins informed the US District Court for the Southern District of New York that they will appear on behalf of Mr Giuliani.

It follows twin raids on an apartment and offices belonging to Mr Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and attorney for Donald Trump, in April.

FBI agents obtained a search warrant authorizing the raids, thought to be signed-off by senior officials from the Justice department given the political sensitivity. Mr Giuliani is at the centre of allegations of lobbying on behalf of a foreign government.

The allegations date to 2019 and involve Mr Giuliani's business dealings with Ukrainian officials working to find damaging information on the Bidens ahead of the 2020 US election.

Mr Giuliani was also allegedly responsible for the former president’s firing of Marie Yovanovitch as the US ambassador to Ukraine, according to The New York Times, who first reported on the raids.

Investigators reportedly seized electronic devices, including cellphones and a computer belonging to Mr Giuliani’s personal assistant, Jo Ann Zafonte.

Mr Giuliani, although fiercely critical of the investigation, reportedly fired staffers and independent contractors in recent weeks to cut costs ahead of another case — brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation about the firm’s voting machines. Mr Giuliani is also facing divorce proceedings.

On Thursday, Mr Aidala confirmed to The Hill that he and Mr Kamins were appearing on behalf of Mr Giuliani. Both formerly represented Weinstein, who is currently appealing a conviction for rape and sexual assault but also facing a second trial.

