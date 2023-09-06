‘Come to state government,’ Lamont says at job fair to fill hundreds of city, state jobs

At a job fair in Hartford’s Dunkin’ Park Wednesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made a pitch to job seekers to settle in state government. Across the stadium, Hartford officials were hoping to lure candidates to the city. Both are riddled with vacancies as the state — and the country — continues to face staffing shortages across industries.

“It’s a wicked hot day and it’s a wicked hot jobs market. And we need you,” Lamont said at a press conference before the job fair, part of AFSCME‘s Staff the Front Lines bus tour. “These are great jobs with good pay, strong benefits, and pensions so you can retire with dignity. Come to state government where the rubber meets the road and you’re making a difference every day. We need engineers, we need construction workers, we need teachers. This is a great time to be a young person. Take advantage of it right here in the great state of Connecticut.”

The job fair is all part of a national campaign by AFSCME, the nation’s largest union of public service workers, with stops in 20 cities across the country. The labor union hopes to spread the word that several public-sector positions remain open and there remains huge demand for those seeking a new career. Along with the job fair, AFSCME President Lee Saunders and AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler joined Gov. Ned Lamont and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin at a press conference outside of the stadium.

“We want to staff the front lines,” Saunders said in front of a green bus with dozens of union members wearing AFSCME t-shirts and waving signs. “Our members performing those jobs are overwhelmed because there are vacancies across state and local government. We need to come up with a plan to fill them so we’re going out to both educate and hold job fairs across the country. These are good union jobs with competitive wages, benefits, and pensions. So we want people to understand these jobs are available now and apply for them.”

Saunders said many workers are burned out due to the tremendous strain the staffing shortage has caused with 840,000 public-sector positions left vacant across the country. But that number is down from over 1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Saunders.

“We’ve made a dent,” Saunders said. “But we have got a lot of work left to do to fill those positions.”

Bronin said he recognizes the strain the vacancies have had on municipal employees and that he continues to be impressed with the hard work and dedication they show to Hartford. While the city continues to fill positions, Bronin acknowledged that it has been a challenge getting them filled. A tough labor market following the pandemic has created stiff competition for the public-sector. Some jobs require months of training or specific skillsets, making them more difficult to fill.

“Every single one of these jobs has a pension, health care and wages that are higher than they were just a year ago because of the partnership we’ve had together with our unions to increase those wages to a level our team deserves. So these are good jobs but beyond that they are jobs where you can go to work every single day and know that you are making a difference,” Bronin said.

Hartford currently has about 300 vacant positions, according to the mayor’s office.

Among the dozens of city and state agencies that had set up booths at the fair, Hartford’s Emergency Services and Telecommunications Deputy Director Jeffrey Covello spent part of the day shaking hands and answering questions from applicants looking to fill positions. The city’s EST dispatchers connect all incoming 911 calls to emergency response personnel including fire, police and paramedic professionals. The department, like many across the city, has suffered from a staffing shortage that left Covello with more than 20 vacancies last year.

“It was a fight to keep the place running smoothly,” Covello said. “Our staff did an unbelievable job keeping the center together and running. But it was exhausting.”

The department, which handles approximately 450,000 emergency and non-emergency calls per year, is now down to just seven vacancies, according to Covello — a turnaround he attributes to an aggressive recruitment drive.

“We plan on filling our department’s remaining positions today,” Covello said. “The amount of people we have had coming to us wanting to apply has been incredible.”

Several other city agencies were on hand, including Hartford Public Schools, where the staffing shortage has also created strain on teachers. Approximately 10%, or 156 positions, of Hartford’s certified teaching positions remain unfilled at the beginning of the school year, 60 of which are for classroom teachers, according to Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

“Although they get compensated for doing the extra work, it’s not the ideal situation for anyone, not for our teachers and certainly not for our students because we want teachers to be at their best,” Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez previously said to the Courant. “It also impacts the relationship building that we want students to have with teachers, with trusted adults. And so it becomes a ripple effect.”

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com