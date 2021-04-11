‘We need to come together.’ Throngs at SC park mourn the 6 mass shooting victims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Zietlow, Cailyn Derickson
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rock Hill has begun to heal.

On a warm April evening, hundreds of people descended on Fountain Park Sunday, seeking solace and catharsis. They met up in the aftermath of last Wednesday’s mass shooting, where six people were killed by a Rock Hill man and former NFL player who authorities said later died by suicide.

The victims included a prominent area doctor, Robert Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandkids and two air conditioning techs working at the the family’s Marshall Road home. The story made national headlines and shook the city of Rock Hill, a town of 75,000 about 30 miles south of Charlotte.

Although Rock Hill preschool teacher Anna Wyman didn’t know the victims, she wanted to show support, and was watching her 1-year-old niece at the vigil.

“When I heard about the grandchildren, that really affected me. I love kids and I’m glad she can be out here,” Wyman told The Herald, pointing to her niece. “We need to come together as a community in times like these.”

Mourners hug and pray Sunday at a vigil in memory of Robert, Barbara, Adah and Noah Lesslie of Rock Hill and James Lewis and Robert Shook, both of Gastonia, NC.
Mourners hug and pray Sunday at a vigil in memory of Robert, Barbara, Adah and Noah Lesslie of Rock Hill and James Lewis and Robert Shook, both of Gastonia, NC.

People mourned the loss of Dr. Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara, 69; and their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5; and air-conditioning technicians with GSM Services of Gastonia, N.C., James Lewis, 38, and Robert Shook, 38. Shook was wounded in the attack and succumbed to his injuries Saturday night, authorities said.

Authorities said that the suspect, Phillip Adams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his family’s home — less than a mile from the Lesslie house — as police surrounded the house late Wednesday.

Thousands gather at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Sunday to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah; Robert Shook and James Lewis of North Carolina.
Thousands gather at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Sunday to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah; Robert Shook and James Lewis of North Carolina.

Celebrating ‘lives well lived’

Wyman wore yellow, blending in with the colorfully dressed crowd that had gathered on Sunday. Her niece was laughing as older children blew bubbles and playfully wrestled.

Nearby, Rebecca Austin said the event felt joyful, which was how “the Lesslie family would’ve wanted it.” She and Kim Allen, who had each known the Lesslie family for years, were working as volunteers at the event.

Allen stood behind a table, handing out pink, blue and orange bottles of bubbles as people came to the hour-long vigil.

Mourners pray Sunday at a vigil to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis of Gastonia.
Mourners pray Sunday at a vigil to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis of Gastonia.

“It’s exciting to see everybody come together in the midst of heartbreak,” Allen said. “It’s good to come out and celebrate lives well lived.”

She had known the Lesslie family for more than 30 years. Allen cleaned the family’s home while she was in college, and later, Allen was a secretary at Sullivan Middle School when the Lesslie children were there.

“You don’t want anybody to get hurt, but when it’s such a great family that just did so much for the community, everybody was in shock,” Allen said.

Thousands gather in Rock Hill on Sunday to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah Lesslie, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis of North Carolina.
Thousands gather in Rock Hill on Sunday to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah Lesslie, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis of North Carolina.

At the vigil

The Rev. Bob Elliott of Edgemoor ARP Church was the event’s first speaker. He stood at the microphone in front of a sea of bright colors.

Elliott introduced the Lesslie family. And he spoke of how he grew close to Barbara and Robert working at Camp Joy, a Christian camp serving those with special needs, and later got to know the rest of the family.

He also painted a picture of the Lesslie grandchildren who died — Adah, the loving, mother-like big sister to Noah, who, at 5, was a bundle of energy and a novice but loyal fishing partner. Elliott said he wanted Jeff and Katie, their parents who were present on Sunday, to know that “they will be missed but never forgotten.”

‘Like family’

Many in the crowd seemed to have a story to tell.

Willie Ware, a recently retired Fort Mill High School tennis coach and longtime Rock Hill native, considered Robert Lesslie like “family” — Lesslie was on the board of the Manna Pantry House, the place where Ware has volunteered for years.

“You notice our group all has on our (Manna Pantry House) T-shirts today, too. We just wanted to show our support for the family,” he said.

Thousands gather Sunday at Fountain Park in Rock Hill to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah Lesslie, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis of North Carolina.
Thousands gather Sunday at Fountain Park in Rock Hill to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah Lesslie, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis of North Carolina.

Grief and joy intermingle

In the middle of the park, Sarah Valentine, who’s known the Lesslie family for years, rocked her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller as she fiddled with a purple bottle of bubbles.

Valentine met the Lesslies through Camp Joy, where Barbara Lesslie worked for years.

“Obviously, we’re devastated for them,” Valentine said. “But as Christians, we can have both grief and joy at the same time because we know where they are now.”

She called the vigil a perfect way to honor the family: “Just to see how many people are here and to recognize all the connections they have so many people. It’s special.”

Mourners pray Sunday during a vigil to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah Lesslie, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis, both of Gastonia.
Mourners pray Sunday during a vigil to remember Robert and Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah Lesslie, all of Rock Hill; Robert Shook and James Lewis, both of Gastonia.

Motive still unknown

Authorities do not yet know the motive for the shooting, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said last week. Detectives have not confirmed reports that Adams had been a patient of Dr. Robert Lesslie’s, Tolson said.

Lesslie was a physician in York County for decades.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, in a 2009 file photo. Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren, and a worker who was at the doctor&#x002019;s Marshall Road home outside Rock Hill were all shot to death Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, in a 2009 file photo. Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren, and a worker who was at the doctor’s Marshall Road home outside Rock Hill were all shot to death Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

At the time of his death, Lesslie was medical director of Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice & Palliative Care and had written several books on emergency room work and workers. The Lesslies had been married more for than 40 years.

CTE test planned

Adams was once a Rock Hill High football star, who went on to play the sport at South Carolina State University and then had a six-year journeyman’s career in the NFL.

Adams’ brain will be tested for CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, as part of an autopsy procedure, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said. CTE is “a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain” injury, according to the Boston University CTE Center.

Adams, 32, started his NFL career in 2010 and played for several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. Adams suffered several concussions, two of which occurred over a three-game stretch.

Adams’ family, in a statement to The Herald, raised concerns about the influence of Adams’ football stint: “We don’t know if football played a role in this drastic chance, but we do know there has to be some catalyst,” the statement said. Results from the CTE tests are not expected for months.

Remembering all the victims

Back at the vigil, the Rev. Barry Dagenhart of First ARP Church addressed the crowd and allotted time for people to join a five-minute silent prayer.

He directed the crowd to devote it to all the families who lost loved ones in the shooting last week, including the Shook, Lewis and Adams families.

The vigil ended with a prayer and song as bubbles floated into the blue, cloudless sky.

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 10: George Floyd died from low oxygen due to officers' restraint, forensic pathologist says

    Week two of testimony at the Derek Chauvin trial came to an end with an important witness: The doctor who ruled George Floyd's death a homicide.

  • John Harbaugh says he considered letting Justin Tucker try a 68-yard field goal against the Browns

    One of the best games of the 2020 NFL season ended with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hitting a 55-yard field goal to beat the Browns. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that minutes earlier, Tucker nearly convinced him to let him kick an NFL-record 68-yard field goal. Harbaugh relayed the story of that game in [more]

  • Mandy Moore's husband and co-stars celebrate her 37th birthday with sweet posts

    Moore's husband wished the "Supermom" a happy birthday in the sweetest way on Instagram.

  • Fresno police fires officer for ties to Proud Boys

    The Fresno Police Department fired an officer on Friday after an investigation into his ties to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group with a history of violence, Police Chief Paco Balderrama confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: The firing comes as police departments around the country have moved to root out members with ties to extremist and white supremacist groups, following revelations that the mob which stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 included off-duty officers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Allegations surrounding Fitzgerald's connection to the Proud Boys surfaced on March 14, per the department. Fitzgerald was put on administrative leave within hours, and an internal investigation was launched. Videos had recently surfaced of Fitzgerald at a pro-Trump rally with Proud Boys in November 2020, the Washington Post reported. What they're saying: "I stand by and reassert my prior comments in strongly disapproving of any police officer affiliating with hate groups, or any group known for engaging in violent criminal behavior," said Balderrama.“Such ideology, behavior and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Fresno Police Department."“Public trust and accountability are paramount in our ability to fairly police this community.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis, scores goal five minutes into her NWSL debut

    The NWSL's youngest player is off to a quick start.

  • Ratcliffe calls Hunter Biden's claims 'completely false narrative'

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on the Hunter Biden story, arguing that the media has 'misinformed the America people' in a wide-ranging interview on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

  • Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National

    A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality on Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports. Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839.

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks. Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, told The Telegraph: "The Duke served the country for such a long period and in such a steadfast way. “Through all the ups and downs he’s always been there at the side of Her Majesty. When you come into ‘the mother of parliaments’ it would be rather nice that a memorial was there.” He added: “I think parliamentarians both in the Commons and the Lords would contribute. I think it’s something the speakers of both houses [of parliament] should look at.” Bob Blackman, joint secretary of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, also expressed support for a permanent memorial paid for by MPs and peers. “There certainly should be something in the Palace of Westminster as it is a royal palace,” Mr Blackman told this newspaper. “I think it would be absolutely right that we fund it through an appropriate collection from MPs and peers by voluntary contributions. That would be sensible.” There is precedent for such moves. A stained glass window to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee unveiled in 2012 was financed by members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • Exclusive: John Boehner says Donald Trump 'abused' his loyalists by lying to them

    John Boehner gives an extraordinary rebuke of the GOP, an excoriation without precedent in modern times, leveled by one of the party's most senior figures.

  • EXPLAINER: Iran atomic sites targeted by diplomacy, sabotage

    Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts and sabotage attacks over the last decade, with the latest incident striking its underground Natanz facility. The attack Sunday at Natanz comes as world powers try to negotiate a return by Iran and the U.S. to Tehran's atomic accord. Iran’s nuclear program actually began with the help of the United States.

  • Venezuela paid $64 million to receive vaccines through COVAX - vice president

    "You know that the COVAX mechanism requires an advance - Venezuela has even doubled the required advance," said Rodriguez, adding that the government had deposited "59.2 million Swiss francs in the accounts of GAVI," a co-leader of the COVAX program that seeks to improve low-income countries' access to vaccines. Rodriguez did not specify what funds the government used to pay for the vaccines.

  • St Vincent volcano: Ash rains down on Caribbean island

    Thousands of people in Saint Vincent have been evacuated after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.

  • LEADING OFF: Judge still sore; Jays' Hernández to C-19 IL

    Aaron Judge's health is again a concern for the New York Yankees. The star slugger has missed two games with soreness in his left side, and manager Aaron Boone wasn't sure if Judge would be able to play Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was off to a hot start, and New York is hoping that won't be interrupted by a trip to the injured list.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

    JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday. Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. “I just wanted to put the ball in play,” said Brubaker, who is 2 for 4 this season after also getting a hit in his first career at-bat.