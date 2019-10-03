'Come with us': A year after Jamal Khashoggi's killing, Saudi Arabian crackdown persists

Dua al-Showaiki has been in hiding in Turkey with her sister Dalal for the past three months. Recently, the sisters were told to go where they knew they never should: the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed last year.

One year after the slaying on Oct. 2., 2018, of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of Saudi Arabia's government who disappeared inside the country's diplomatic offices in Turkey, his remains have yet to be found.

A United Nations report concluded that there was "credible evidence" that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler who enjoys a close relationship with the Trump administration, masterminded the killing. The CIA concluded that the crown prince ordered the execution or at least bears some responsibility for the Saudi operatives who carried out the assassination. The crown prince denied in an interview with "60 Minutes" that he ordered the killing.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 17 Saudi officials for "rights abuses" connected to the case, but not the powerful crown prince – widely known by the initials MBS. President Donald Trump vetoed a push by lawmakers to ban some weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, which has used the arms to wage an offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Turkish prosecutors, citing audio and other evidence, said that shortly after entering the consulate, Khashoggi was injected with a sedative, strangled, then dismembered in a killing that took less than seven minutes. Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi died in its consulate but blamed his death on "rogue" Saudi agents.

Saudi crown prince: Jamal Khashoggi's murder 'happened under my watch'

The al-Showaiki sisters' brush with officials from the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul came one night in August as they reported to a police station with two other Saudi nationals, both women, who also went into hiding in Turkey to escape a country with some of the most draconian laws in the Middle East.

"They said: 'Come with us. We'll take care of you. We can help you get home to your family. Everything will be fine,' " said Dua al-Showaiki, 22, recounting the incident at the police station in August. She said the Saudi officials who mysteriously showed up at the station tried to lure the women back to a place where, according to the United Nations, Khashoggi was "the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution."

"We knew what had happened to Khashoggi," she said. "It was scary."

The al-Showaiki sisters – Dalal is 20 – ran away from their allegedly abusive Saudi father during a family vacation in Istanbul in June. The sisters claim – and their father disputes – that they were routinely beaten and sexually abused. They said their family tried to force them to marry older men, a particularly troubling scenario for Dua, who is lesbian. Homosexuality is punishable by death under Saudi law.

Though the oil-rich kingdom relaxed some long-standing restrictions, such as a ban on female drivers, authorities continue to discriminate against women and religious minorities. Under the strict male guardianship system, a male controls every aspect of a woman's life from birth to death. In the year since Khashoggi's death, Saudi Arabia has escalated arrests and convictions of dissidents and activists, according to humanitarian groups such as New York City-based Human Rights Watch.

There are numerous examples.

Loujain al-Hathloul, 30, was arrested, along with 10 other women, in a crackdown targeting women's rights activists and political figures who campaigned for the right to drive. Her brother said she was tortured while in detention by Saud al-Qahtani, a former royal court adviser to MBS suspected of being involved in Khashoggi's killing. Al-Hathloul rejected a release deal with Saudi authorities because they wanted her to deny she had been grossly mistreated.