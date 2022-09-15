Comeaux High student arrested in connection with threat to shoot up school

A Comeaux High School student was arrested on terrorizing and resisting arrest charges Wednesday, the Lafayette Police Department said in a release.

A 17-year-old student was arrested after an anonymous 911 call that said a male student made a threat by telling students not to go to school because he was bringing a gun to shoot up the campus on Thursday, LPD said in the release.

The complaint was made after school hours. School resource officers located the student at his home and took him into custody, LPD said. The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

Because the student is a juvenile, his name is not being released by police.

The Lafayette Parish School System said it received a report Thursday morning that a threat was made toward the Broussard Middle School campus, but law enforcement determined that no threat had been made.

Both Comeaux High and Broussard Middle are in regular session.

