ComEd prepares power grid for excessive heat expected in Chicago area

Live, in-person activity has come back with force in the wake of years of living with Covid-19, and a London startup that built an events tech business is today announcing funding to capitalise on that. Dice, an events discovery and ticketing platform, has raised $65 million, funding that it will be using to grow in the U.S. and Europe. This investment and Dice's growth goals focus on live events -- not live streaming, Dice's CEO and co-founder Phil Hutcheon told TechCrunch.