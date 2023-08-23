ComEd prepares power grid for excessive heat expected in Chicago area
ComEd spokespeople told CBS 2 they're prepared and have everything in place and activated to handle this heatwave. They shared information they said everyone needs for this week.
ComEd spokespeople told CBS 2 they're prepared and have everything in place and activated to handle this heatwave. They shared information they said everyone needs for this week.
While some say recession worries should be abating, the creator of the inverted-yield curve believes a recession is still coming.
Live, in-person activity has come back with force in the wake of years of living with Covid-19, and a London startup that built an events tech business is today announcing funding to capitalise on that. Dice, an events discovery and ticketing platform, has raised $65 million, funding that it will be using to grow in the U.S. and Europe. This investment and Dice's growth goals focus on live events -- not live streaming, Dice's CEO and co-founder Phil Hutcheon told TechCrunch.
'Star Wars' fans are buzzing about a surprise crawl that appears before the first scene of 'Ahsoka' even airs.
Is Trout's return too late for the Angels to make a postseason push?
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
From racist trolls to the missing Seven Dwarfs, Disney's latest reboot has been mired in multiple controversies.
A Filipino American bride is sharing the ways she incorporated her culture into her wedding. The post Newlywed shares ways she honored her Filipino culture at her wedding: ‘It was really important to us’ appeared first on In The Know.
It folds up into a little square, so it's great for travel. The post We’re calling it: You’re going to see everyone wearing this Free People packable puffer jacket this fall appeared first on In The Know.
Cameron Davis went down with a lower-body injury late last week in practice, and will now miss the entire season.
"Welcome, my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.
"Girls helping girls warms my heart." The post High schooler seeks help from ‘FBI agents of TikTok’ to find a version of a ’00s tube top her mom had — and it works appeared first on In The Know.
These lightweight shoes will be able to keep up with you no matter what.
I love sales. You love sales. We all love sales!
The 2024 Toyota Tundra is headed into its latest model year with a couple of changes and a price increase.
A wellness influencer shows her tips on how to sleep properly. The post Wellness influencer shares best way to properly sleep on your back if you don’t naturally sleep on your back appeared first on In The Know.
From Hailey Bieber's favorite sunscreen to fast-acting pimple patches and essential oil diffusers, the list is endless.
Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.
Everything you need to know about Netflix's new show, Plus, how to watch the original "One Piece" anime.
Stocks closed Tuesday's trading session mixed with the Nasdaq Composite the only major index to close the day in positive territory.
Hollywood studios will once again meet with striking writers — but the impact of the prolonged work stoppage is only just beginning.