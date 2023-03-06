Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans guest hosts "The Daily Show"

The Conversation

Daylight saving time is back again – amid some controversy. billhagolan/iStock via Getty Images PlusAs people in the U.S. prepare to set their clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, March 12, 2023, I find myself bracing for the annual ritual of media stories about the disruptions to daily routines caused by switching from standard time to daylight saving time. About one-third of Americans say they don’t look forward to these twice-yearly time changes. And nearly two-thirds would like to eliminate them