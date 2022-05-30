Comedian Andy Dick won’t face charges after arrest on suspicion of sexual battery

Comedian Andy Dick won’t be charged in connection with his arrest earlier this month on suspicion of felony sexual battery, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Hill on Monday.

Dick was taken into custody in Orange County, Calif., on May 11 after being involved in an altercation at an RV campground. The other man involved was transported to the hospital for an exam shortly after, and the former “The Andy Dick Show” host was held on $25,000 bail.

The incident was reportedly filmed live on YouTube.

The Orange County District Attorney returned the case back to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation in recent weeks. The victim has since stopped cooperating with the investigation, so charges will not be pursued against Dick, the sheriff’s office said.

“The case can not move forward without the assistance of the victim,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Hill.

Prior to his May arrest, Dick was previously arrested in November and June, for felony domestic violence and suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, respectively.

