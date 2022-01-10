Comedian Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bob Saget — a comedic legend who rose to fame on the hit show “Full House” — was found dead at Ritz-Carlton Orlando Sunday, Orange County Sheriff’s officials confirmed. He was 65.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, according to a statement from the agency.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the agency wrote in a social media post. ”The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget performed his stand-up comedy act Friday night at Hard Rock Live at Universal’s City Walk. He had been on a tour of Florida cities with his act.

In a 2019 interview with the Orlando Sentinel TV critic Hal Boedeker, Saget discussed how his very adult stand-up act was in stark contrast to his “Full House” and “Fuller House” family man character, Danny Tanner.

“I’m still an R-rated act. I’m ‘South Park,’ I’m a 9-year-old kid that learned all the words,” Saget said, chuckling. “I’ve got a certain amount of wisdom from being 62. There’s a little more parenting in what I do in a joking way. I think I’m more myself than I ever have been onstage.”

Saget said that was was hopeful that the Plaza Live audience he was going to perform for in 2019 would be varied (his act is for 17 and older). “It looks like my kind of crowd. I get anyone from 18 with a fake ID to 90,” he said. “So I hope a bunch of 90-year-olds come as a mosh pit.”

