Comedian Charlie Berens, hot chocolate crawl and more: 20 things to do in Rockford

The final weekend in January offers a wide variety of activities for you and your family.

Comedian Charlie Berens will be performing in Rockford while the annual hot chocolate crawl takes place all day Saturday.

Here's a look at other things happening this weekend in the Rockford area.

Charlie Berens: Good Old-Fashioned Tour

What: Charlie Berens is a comedian, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more. Charlie is currently on his third stand-up tour in support of his book’s release.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

For more: 815-968-5222

Rockford North End’s Third Annual Hot Chocolate Crawl

What: Participating businesses up and down North Main Street will have hot chocolate and shopping specials, from boozy hot chocolate drinks at Mulligan's Pub & Grill, The Olympic Tavern and The Norwegian to homemade hot cocoa kits at Rooted and Wonderland Sweets. There will also be several prize packages for North End shoppers that day. Pick up a "Crawl Card" at any participating business. You'll get a stamp at every business you visit. The more places you shop, the more chances you have to win. Turn in crawl cards at any participating business by Jan. 30 for a chance to win. All proceeds support the Rockford North End Business Association.

When: 7 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: North End businesses, Rockford

For more: Rockford north end on Facebook

Yoga on Ice

What: Do yoga where the IceHogs play. Ticket price gets you access into the yoga event and seats at the game. This is an all ages, all level event. Bring yoga mat. Yoga meets you where you’re at, even if that means zero experience to 10+ years of experience.

When: 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:45 p.m.) Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $15-$24; fee includes seats to the hockey game

For more: Altyogarkfd@gmail.com

Cabin Fever at the Cottage

What: Come on out for some old vinyl record magic, custom hat making and local vendors. Hosted by Aggie’s UnCluttered Cottage and Thrifty & Thriving Sisters.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Where: The Bricks, 125 S. Walnut St., Cherry Valley

For more: Aggies UnCluttered Cottage on Facebook

C’mon Barbie, let’s go party!

What: Join the library in celebrating Barbie, the doll that can do it all. You can take photos in the library's life-size doll boxes, enjoy snacks and enter the drawing to win a Barbie-themed prize basket. For adults age 18 and older only.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

Where: Friends of the Library public meeting room, Cherry Valley Public Library, 755 E. State St., Cherry Valley

Cost: Free

For more: 815-332-5161

The Wages of Sin Opening Reception

What: Regardless of personal belief system, artists are asked to imagine the Seven Deadly Sins, contemplating the role they play in their own life and portray the supposed result: death, decay, and hell. The opening reception of The Wages of Sin will be a multi-faceted, interactive exhibition which invites patrons to play, overindulge and explore the transience of life, the futility of pleasure and the certainty of death. Visitors will have the opportunity to give in to temptation at “sin booths” such as a PG-13 peep show, game of blackjack, cake bar and more before heading upstairs to the gallery.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

Where: 317 Art Collaborative, 317 Market St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-272-0411

Avalon String Quartet

What: Returning classical string quartet and audience favorite, the Avalon Quartet interprets a vast repertoire of masterworks and contemporary visionaries.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

Where: Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 415 N. Church St., Rockford

Cost: $25; $21 in advance; $6 for students

For more: 815-964-9713

Bonsai Workshop: Make and Take

What: Class includes pot, starter bonsai, wire, mesh, bonsai soil and care instructions.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Rock Valley Garden Center, 785 N. Bell School Road, Rockford

Cost: $45

For more: 815-398-1937

Winter Dazzle Day

What: Stop by to enjoy an outdoor hike and scavenger hunt, craft a tie-dyed snowflake, learn about identifying animal tracks, then warm up around a fire with hot chocolate and tea. limited supply of snowshoes will be available to try out (conditions permitting). Please register online.

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit

Cost: Free; donations appreciated

For more: 815-200-6910

RAW Evolution Anthology Release Party

What: Join the Rockford Area Writers (RAW) for readings, then get a print copy of "Revolution" and get it signed by the authors. The book is the first anthology from the Rockford Area Writers group, which compiled together 14 poems, short stories and essays revolving around the concept of revolution within our community.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Maze Books, 406 E. State St., Rockford

For more: 779-970-5912

Intuitive Readings with Erick

What: Medium Erick Knaus will use his spiritual gifts of claircognizance, clairvoyance, clairaudience and the Tarot to help you connect to loved ones on the other side.

When: Noon Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Wolf Hollow, 3800 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $20 for 20 minutes; cash only

For more: 779-256-2972

Family Movie Night with Drive 815

What: Bring the whole family to watch “The Grinch” animated film in the National Lock Gym.

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA, 200 Y Blvd., Rockford

Cost: Free for members; concessions available for purchase

For more: Brynn at bkutz@rockriverymca.org

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens Show

What: Check out this display of LEGO train layouts and vignettes. (Skip the line; pre-purchase your general admission tickets online.)

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. Second St., Rockford

Cost: Included with regular admission

For more: 815-987-8858

Jeff Layng Solo Acoustic Project

What: Jeff Layng, currently with current Groove Hotel band, previously with the Dean Moriarty Band and Moonlight Jazz Orchestra, introduces his new solo acoustic guitar and vocal project, featuring his unique styling of favorites from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Limited seating. Listeners are encouraged to shop before and after the concert.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Inscape Collective, 201 Seventh St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation of $10 encouraged to pay performer

For more: 815-977-2823

Anniversary Open House

What: EARTH Zero Waste is celebrating its one-year brick & mortar anniversary while also celebrating two years of being open. There will be snacks, vendors, mimosas and giveaways.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: EARTH Zero Waste, 327 W. Jefferson St., Rockford

For more: 608-313-4955

Farm Fresh Citrus Truck Sale

What: Indian River Direct will be carrying freshly harvested Navel Oranges, Ruby Red Grapefruits, Orri Super Sweets Tangerines, Georgia Elliott Pecans, Honeybell and Temple oranges. Fruit is sold to the public direct from the trucks on a first come, first served basis. There are no purchase limits and no pre-ordering.

When: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State St., Rockford

or more: Indian River Direct on Facebook

Pop-Up Fashion Event

What: Hush at Angela's Attic Antiques is hosting a fashion event. In addition to clothing, Jeanne will be bringing in jewelry and accessories.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Angela’s Attic, 1020 Gardner St., South Beloit

For more: 815-389-1679

Rockford IceHogs

What: The Rockford IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 or Tuesday, Jan. 30

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16.50-$29

For more: 815-968-5222

Galaxy Adventures

What: Junior Jedis can hone their skills and learn the ways of the Force during this Star Wars-themed event. Form a star, escape from the moon, and engineer a spaceship to defend Jedi and fly far, far away. Mingle with iconic characters and enjoy space-themed games and crafts. Galactic attire is encouraged.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Included with museum admission of $10; free for members and children ages 1 and younger

For more: 815-963-6769

Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo 2024

What: The annual event includes taste testings, fashion show, prizes and wedding vendors.

When: Noon Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Embassy Suites Rockford, 416 S. Main St., Rockford

For more: Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo 2024 on Facebook

Coming next week:

Walk-in Board Painting

What: This is a walk-in event, no ticket or registration required. There will be boards already sanded and stained ready for you to paint. Choose your stencil and board once you arrive and you will be shown how to apply the stencil and paint.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29

Where: Latham Tap, 2402 Latham St., Rockford

Cost: $10-$25

For more: 815-703-1004

