Comedian Cheech Marin shares his ties to Tucson at Hispanic Chamber event downtown
Comedian Cheech Marin, right, served as the keynote speaker at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Hispanic Market Outlook 2023 event.
Comedian Cheech Marin, right, served as the keynote speaker at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Hispanic Market Outlook 2023 event.
Colby Covington is officially getting another title shot.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
The era of e-commerce has brought choice, convenience, and cardboard boxes. “Everything goes in packaging these days,” said Chantal Emmanuel, co-founder and CTO of LimeLoop, which is a participant in the TechCrunch 2023 Battlefield 200 startup competition. Emmanuel and Ashley Etling, LimeLoop’s other co-founder and the company’s CEO, had worked together previously at an industrial design firm that shipped samples in reusable packaging.
It's giving 'Girlhood.' The post University of Minnesota grad accidentally gets added to a sorority group chat and makes several new friends: ‘Green flag friend group!!!’ appeared first on In The Know.
The star also includes the Vital Perfection line's eye mask in her regular beauty routine.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
Co-writer and director Roger Ross Williams talks inspiring new biopic.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Titus examines the loaded shooting guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
iPhone 15 software ships with a bug that could get you stuck in the setup process. Follow our instructions to get your new handset up and running.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
Cleaning your kitchen just got so much easier, since they'll keep spills and splatters from getting into those countertop crevices.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro go on sale Friday, packing more power and performance.
The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as next week. The long-expected complaint could focus on Prime and Amazon's rules for third-party sellers.
Stocks sold off for two days following the Federal Reserve meeting but one strategist believes higher interest rates might not be so bad for stocks.