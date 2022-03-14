Comedian Davidson, others headed to space
"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezo's space travel venture Blue Origin. (March 14)
Blue Origin has announced its next roster for a flight of New Shepard to suborbital space, and it includes Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, as well as angel investor Marty Allen, nonprofit founder Sharon Hagle, her husband and Tricor CEO Marc Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies founder Dr. George Nield. Pete Davidson is Blue Origin's second star passenger, after William Shatner took a trip with the commercial space company last year.
Kanye West's feud with his ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson continues with a shocking text exchange, which the rapper referenced in a prayer video.
The "Saturday Night Live" star is about to go where William Shatner has gone before — the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.
"I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I'm done being quiet," Davidson wrote in a text exchange with West. Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed Alex Young
The "SNL" cast member will be onboard the next Blue Origin flight
Kanye West and Pete Davidson's texts have been revealed by the SNL star's friend, Dave Sirus. "Yo...
D.C. Police Department/NYPDPolice investigating a series of murders in New York City have confirmed that the horrific crimes are linked to a similar murder spree in Washington D.C. The chilling crimes began March 3 when the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. responded to a call around 4 a.m. and discovered that a homeless man had sustained a gunshot wound. He was treated at a hospital and survived the injuries.Five days later, another person was found shot in the early hours of the morning a
On Sunday evening, Fort Wright Police reunited a missing 2-year-old boy with his mother. Just minutes before the reunion, Kieran's mother, Tabatha Sendelbach, was hanging up flyers that offered a reward.
The new trailer for Hulu's "The Kardashians" shows the couple in a doctor's office, where a medical professional presents Kourtney with a sample cup.
Fans using their best investigative skills think Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest. Check out the photo of the new ink below to see for yourself.
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is changing things up when it comes to her hair color — she no longer has the same golden locks as her mom. The 17-year-old model decided to dye her hair a chestnut brown and she looks absolutely stunning. Leni showed off her new look on her Instagram page with her […]
After sharing that doctors found a blood clot in her brain, the model told her fans on Instagram that it was "one of the scariest moments I've ever been through."
Hilary Duff has opened up about her mental health, revealing that she felt "high stress" and "anxiety" during her teenage years.
Police said they arrested the Redding teen and booked him into Shasta County juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and assault-related charges.
Kourtney revealed they definitely "want a baby" together.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Russia asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several U.S. officials said.
Pete Davidson's love language is tattoos. The comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member has a well-established history of getting tattoos inspired by his relationships.
Watch how Austin Dillon wrecked on the last lap after contact with Daniel Suárez who was hit by Kyle Busch at Phoenix.
Hundreds gathered for a memorial service for Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who was found dead March 2. Her death was ruled a suicide. She was 22.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker invited fans to catch a glimpse of their PDA-filled beach day — and you can tell how in love they are. On March 12, Kardashian posted a series of photos onto her Instagram with a simple caption of the raindrop emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]