Comedian Davidson, others headed to space

The Daily Beast

D.C. Police Department/NYPDPolice investigating a series of murders in New York City have confirmed that the horrific crimes are linked to a similar murder spree in Washington D.C. The chilling crimes began March 3 when the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. responded to a call around 4 a.m. and discovered that a homeless man had sustained a gunshot wound. He was treated at a hospital and survived the injuries.Five days later, another person was found shot in the early hours of the morning a