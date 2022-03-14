Comedian Davidson, others headed to space
"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezo's space travel venture Blue Origin. (March 14)
Blue Origin has announced its next roster for a flight of New Shepard to suborbital space, and it includes Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, as well as angel investor Marty Allen, nonprofit founder Sharon Hagle, her husband and Tricor CEO Marc Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies founder Dr. George Nield. Pete Davidson is Blue Origin's second star passenger, after William Shatner took a trip with the commercial space company last year.
The "Saturday Night Live" star is about to go where William Shatner has gone before — the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.
Kanye West's feud with his ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson continues with a shocking text exchange, which the rapper referenced in a prayer video.
"I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I'm done being quiet," Davidson wrote in a text exchange with West. Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed Alex Young
He pleaded guilty in federal court to dealing firearms without a license.
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians. Meanwhile, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.
The store opened in 2017 and employees about 50 full- and part-time workers. Employees will be given the option to transfer to the Archer Road store.
It was an impressive holdout for the National League, which made it nearly 50 years staving off a full-time designated hitter rule that the American League implemented before the 1973 season. Among the most noticeable switches in MLB for the 2022 season will be that all 30 teams will use the designated hitter, eliminating pitchers hitting and changing one of the long-standing different quirks between the two leagues. No more Madison Bumgarner taking meaty cuts, no more Max Scherzer trying to end last year's 0-for-62 slump.
Russian prosecutors warned Western companies that criticism of Moscow's war on Ukraine could lead to arrests of corporate leaders or seizure of assets in the country. Companies that received the warning included Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.The threats came in the form of calls, letters and visits threatening to take legal action against the...
You don't have to have sore feet to love these Hoka recovery shoes.
It's now also the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence.
U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on Monday, while oil prices fell as investors weighed positive comments from cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine alongside expectations of the first rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. European stocks closed higher on Monday on the tentative hopes of progress in the peace talks while oil prices retreated to their lowest in two weeks on the prospects of increased global supplies.
Kim Kardashian opens up about her new relationship with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson and her split from Kanye West in a new trailer for her famous family’s upcoming reality show, ‘The Kardashians,’ premiering Apr. 14 on Hulu.
These structures in Earth’s mantle are likely responsible for geological phenomena, like volcanic activity in Africa.
The "SNL" cast member will be onboard the next Blue Origin flight
You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.
The Maid actress and Bleachers musician were first linked back in August 2021 and recently went public with their romance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Walking just 6,000 steps a day could reduce the risk of early death in people over 60, a study has found.
Kameron Randell Blessitt's lawyer wanted his client to be sentenced as a youthful offender, but the judge rejected that request.
During his tenure at the Austria-based unit, Magna Steyr, Klein oversaw its shift to the electric mobility manufacturing space, including the production of the first electric vehicle made by a contract manufacturer, Rivian said on Monday. He previously served in various management positions at German carmaker Daimler AG for nearly three decades and was responsible for setting up the Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét, Hungary.