Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead from apparent overdose involving fentanyl: report

Veteran comedian Fuquan Johnson was among three people who died from an apparent overdose after attending a party in Los Angeles on Friday, according to a report.

A fourth person, comic Kate Quigley, was hospitalized in critical condition, while Johnson and two others were pronounced dead at the scene after authorities arrived, TMZ reported.

Officials have not released causes of death, but TMZ reports they appear to have ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl.

The L.A. Coroner’s Office will conduct autopsies to determine how the three people died.

Johnson was 42. The other two victims have not been publicly identified.

The party occurred in the Southern California neighborhood of Venice, with Quigley reportedly living at a residence next door.

Quigley was identified by TMZ as a recent girlfriend of country singer Darius Rucker, with a rep for the musician telling the outlet that they are not currently dating.

In addition to his stand-up career, Johnson was credited as a writer on a 2020 episode of the “Comedy Parlour Live: Quarantine Edition” television series.

Johnson and Quigley were reportedly known to be friends.