Comedian Gallagher, Famed For Smashing Watermelons, Dead At 76

American comedian Gallagher in 1980. (Photo: Fotos International via Getty Images)

American comedian Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., known by his stage name Gallagher, has died from organ failure, his family confirmed to NBC News. He was 76.

The funnyman and sledgehammer enthusiast passed away Friday while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California, home, his son-in-law told NBC. He had also suffered multiple heart attacks prior to his death.

“Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades,” his manager told TMZ. “He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone.”

“While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story,” the manager added.

