Associated Press

Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was injured and carried off the field early in his team's opening World Cup match against England on Monday after clashing heads with a teammate. Beiranvand initially tried to continue playing despite the game being paused for several minutes as he received treatment following the collision with Majid Hosseini at the Khalifa International Stadium. Iranian team medics and captain Ehsan Hajisafi tended to the keeper, who appeared to be in discomfort with a bloody nose.