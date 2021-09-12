Comedian Kate Quigley speaks out after surviving suspected overdose that killed 3

Comedian Kate Quigley issued a statement on Saturday, Sept. 11, after surviving a suspected accidental overdose at a party that left three dead last week. The deceased include comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli.

Quigley, 39, shared the statement on her Twitter and Instagram, along with a note that read, “Hi guys. Upon being released from the hospital, I've finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. Mean this from the bottom of my heart.”

She began her statement by expressing gratitude to those who have reached out to her in the past week.

“I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life,” she wrote. “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”

Quigley continued her statement, taking a moment to share some words about Johnson, Colangeli and their friend, Natalie Williamson, who was the third deceased victim.

“Fu was a generous, loving soul,” she wrote. “He was hilarious, supportive, and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing. They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them.”

The comedian continued, writing, “My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

“There are so many more things i want to say, but I’m not ready,” she said. “When I am, I will. Until then, all I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take life for granted. I did, and I never will again.”

Earlier last week on Thursday, Sept. 9, Quigley broke her silence following the suspected accidental overdose, sharing a short message across her official social media channels. On Instagram and Twitter, she shared a photo with a text overlay that read, “It’s okay that you don’t know how to move on. Start with something easier…like not going back.”

“♥ - Ive stayed off my phone & prolly will for a while,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “I’m still healing physically & mentally. But reading all these positive messages from u guys is really makin me cry tnight. Thank uuu so much for your support. You have no idea how much it's helping.”

Johnson, 43, Colangeli, 48, and Williamson, 33, were all pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, Sept. 4 in a private residence located in Venice, California, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner told TODAY.

Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the LAPD, told the Los Angeles Times that there “was no indication of foul play.” Officials suspect that the victims overdosed but did not identify or specify which drugs may have been involved.

Johnson, Colangeli and Williamson were examined the next day, but an exact cause of death has not yet been determined.