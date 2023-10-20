Comedian Katt Williams bringing 'Dark Matter Tour' to Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 19—Actor and comedian Katt Williams will take a walk on the dark side with his stop at Mechanics Bank Theater.

He will perform in town Dec. 28 as part of his "The Dark Matter Tour," which promises "a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo."

Williams began performing stand-up as a teen, developing a unique comedy style combining "articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape," according to a news release.

He's known for critically acclaimed stand-up specials such as "The Pimp Chronicles," "Katt Williams: Pimpadelic," "American Hustle," "Kattpacalypse," "Katt Williams: Great America" and, most recently, "Katt Williams: World War III" on Netflix.

Along with comedy, Wiliiams has made a name for himself as an actor. His career began in 2002 with a guest spot on "NYPD Blue" followed by the role of Money Mike in his first feature film, "Friday After Next." He has appeared in numerous TV series and films including "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out,"

His guest role on FX's critically acclaimed series "Atlanta" earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series in 2018.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Tickets, which range from $59 to $250, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.