Comedian Kenny DeForest dies after New York City ebike crash

The comedian Kenny DeForest has died after a bike accident in New York, his friend and fellow comedian Ryan Beck confirmed.

DeForest, 37, best known for his appearances on talkshows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and the Late Show with James Corden, was riding an e-bike on 8 December when he crashed.

Earlier reports suggested DeForest was struck by a car, but now Beck has confirmed he has received more information indicating it was not a hit and run. Rather, DeForest may have crashed his bike somehow at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Sterling Place in Brooklyn and no other vehicle was involved.

Beck said: “We’ve learned more information today from an EMS report. Kenny was on an e-bike and crashed. I spoke with crossing guards at the area today, and am still in search of more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood.”

NYPD was reportedly not called to the scene unlike cases involving a cyclist being killed by a car.

The comedian was transported to Brooklyn’s Kings County hospital, where he underwent brain surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed.

He died there, surrounded by friends and family, according to a GoFundMe set up by Beck for DeForest’s family.

“Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life,” the GoFundMe page said.

The GoFund Me has surpassed its $150,000 goal.

The number of bike accidents in metropolitan cities like New York are cause for concern. According to New York city data, 26 cyclists were killed in 2023, making this year the second deadliest year for bike riders in the city after 1999. The situation of cyclist fatalities was so dire that the then mayor, Bill de Blasio, declared it an “emergency” in 2019.

Of the 1,500 miles of cycling space in New York City, 623 miles are protected bicycle lanes.

The city’s department of transportation had a goal of building 50 miles of protected bike lanes in 2023, but fell short and has only built about 30 miles.

In October, cyclists gathered in Washington Square Park to hold a vigil for those killed while riding and demanded action from the mayor, Eric Adams, and his administration.

Friends and admirers of DeForest shared their thoughts on the comedian’s passing on social media.

On Thursday, the official X account for Late Night with Seth Meyers also paid tribute to DeForest: “Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy – always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”

Adam Conover, creator of Netflix’s Adam Ruins Everything and The G-word, wrote on Instagram: “Kenny DeForest was one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew. A tragedy. Watch his special on YouTube. It came out three months ago. It’s beautiful. ”