Comedian Kevin Hart bringing ‘Brand New Material’ stand-up tour to San Diego this February

SAN DIEGO — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his “Brand New Material” stand-up tour to San Diego next week. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, but are expected to sell out quickly.

Kevin Hart will be at The Magnolia in El Cajon on Friday, Feb. 2 with two shows — 7:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m.

Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator set to headline

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now through 11:59 pm. Tuesday, with code SPOTLIGHT. Public tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m.

Don’t miss as Kevin Hart entertains San Diego with his “Brand New Material” tour. Electronics will be prohibited at the show.

Lineup announced for 2024 CRSSD Festival in downtown San Diego

If you can’t make the San Diego show, Hart’s tour will bring him to Santa Barbara on Jan. 27 and to Riverside on Jan. 28. In May, “Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Kevin Hart” takes place in Hollywood.

Click here to purchase tickets for Kevin Hart’s stand-up show at The Magnolia. Due to high demand, ticket availability is limited and is expected to sell out quickly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.