Comedian Larry David confronted Elon Musk at a wedding about voting Republican: 'Do you just want to murder kids in schools?'

Grace Kay
·3 min read
300
Comedian Larry David confronted Elon Musk at a wedding about voting Republican: 'Do you just want to murder kids in schools?'
Larry David (right) dissed Elon Musk (left) at a wedding, according to Walter Isaacson.
Larry David (right) confronted Elon Musk (left) at a wedding, according to Walter Isaacson.JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images and Charley Gallay/FilmMagic for HBO

  • Larry David had harsh words for Elon Musk for supporting the Republican Party, a new biography said.

  • The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator asked Musk: "Do you want to just murder kids in schools?"

  • David made the comments at a wedding that took place days after the Uvalde school shooting.

Comedian Larry David once confronted Elon Musk at a wedding about his support for the Republican Party, and had some harsh words for the Tesla CEO.

The exchange was first detailed in Walter Isaacson's new biography on the billionaire.

Isaacson wrote that the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator "seemed to be fuming" when he sat down at a table with Musk at the wedding reception for Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in May 2022.

"Do you want to just murder kids in schools?" David said.

Isaacson wrote that Musk was "baffled and annoyed" by the question, and said he's "anti-kid murder."

"Then how could you vote Republican?" David said. The comedian later told Isaacson that Musk's negative posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the Democratic Party were "sticking in my craw."

The wedding took place only a few short days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers died.

"Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended," David told Isaacson.

Representatives for David confirmed to Insider that he made the comments to Musk. Emanuel and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

The comedian's dig came after Musk said in a May 2022 social media post that the Democratic Party has "become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

Musk had told Tucker Carlson that he voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but Isaacson said in the biography that Musk didn't vote because he didn't believe his vote would matter in California. While Musk originally said he was excited for Biden to become president, his relationship with the president has soured over the years as the two men have repeatedly taken digs at each other.

Outside of his feud with Biden, Musk has expressed conservative views on Twitter, including reposting conspiracy theories and anti-transgender content on X. Musk also helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida announce his plans to run for president on X.

Meanwhile, David has expressed his support for the Democratic Party in the past and even got into an argument with former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz over his connection to former President Donald Trump in 2021, Page Six reported at the time.

David officiated Emanuel's wedding, which took place in Saint-Tropez, Isaacson wrote. Musk and the talent agent  — famously known as the basis for the character of Ari Gold on the HBO show "Entourage" — have been friends since Emanuel bought a Tesla Roadster in 2008, according to the biography on Musk.

Read the original article on Business Insider

