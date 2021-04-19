Pete Davidson at the Triller event. Photo by Triller

American comedian Pete Davidson roasted both Ben Askren and Jake Paul in a prefight monologue.

He then lampooned Paul even further in Askren's locker room, saying he's "a piece of s---."

The YouTube creator ultimately won the fight.

The comedian Pete Davidson roasted Jake Paul and Ben Askren in a hilarious prefight monologue Saturday at the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta.

"You can tell how professional this event is by, um, them having me here," Davidson said at the beginning of the broadcast.

The celebrity-filled show featured more music than fights, with Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, and Saweetie performing various hits throughout the night.

The card was topped with a boxing-rules contest between the YouTuber Paul and the former MMA champion Askren, a fight that Paul won in under two minutes.

Neither competitor escaped Davidson's wrath before the fight though.

"We are backstage at Jake Paul's dressing room, or locker room, if you want to call it that," he said. "And today's a really wild day for boxing because it just shows how low it's truly sunk.

"Today proves a fact, that if you have enough followers you can do whatever you f---ing want. Maybe PewDiePie will cure cancer. And Charli D'Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows?

"Tonight, we have a bout between Ben Askren, who, I don't know who that is, still, and I've been reading up on him all week, and Jake Paul, and, you know, they both suck, but at least somebody's going to get hurt.

"Now back to you guys in the booth. Some real announcers over there."

Davidson lampooned Paul further in Askren's locker room

Davidson and Ben Askren. Photo by Triller

During another segment featuring Davidson, the comedian visited Askren in his locker room and they both bodied Paul.

"He's not a good person [and] he's clearly not a good influence on any of the youth culture," Davidson said.

Askren added: "That's true."

Continuing, Davidson said: "He has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants, and didn't he get busted by the feds with AKs and a bunch of machine guns? Like, why isn't he in jail?"

"He's violated the law many times," Askren said, adding: "Paul is a decent fighter, but he's still a s--- bag of a human being."

Finishing, Davidson remarked: "Exactly. That's the message we're trying to get to the kids. He is a piece of s---."

Paul enhanced his notoriety with a first-round knockout win

Unfortunately for both Askren and Davidson, Paul will have only enhanced his following and notoriety with a first-round knockout win over the former Bellator MMA and One Championship champion.

A textbook one-two punch combination - a jab and straight right hand - floored Askren before the two-minute mark, and though Askren got to his feet, the referee deemed him in an unfit position to continue.

With the victory, Paul advanced his pro boxing record to 3-0-0, with three knockouts.

