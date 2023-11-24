Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested in California

BEVERLY HILLS, California (WJW) – Comedian Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for DUI, according to multiple sources.

PEOPLE confirms Haddish was arrested Friday morning by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

PEOPLE reports that police were called just before 6 a.m. about a vehicle that was running and stopped in the road.

Haddish is accused of being asleep behind the wheel. PEOPLE says Haddish is expected to be released Friday.

TMZ, who was first to report the news, said that Haddish had previously performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the night prior.

Haddish has a previous DUI arrest, according to PEOPLE. She was accused of falling asleep at the wheel in Atlanta in January 2022.

