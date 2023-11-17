Comedian Tom Papa In Kansas City tonight!

TechCrunch

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show is a wrap — for press, anyway. The highlights include the SUV that'll make or break Lucid, Amazon's auto fixation, a pickup that calls Tesla's Cybertruck to mind and a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero that two gearheads somehow launched into orbit (not really). The LA Auto Show floor was subdued this year, thanks at least in part to the absence of Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and a host of other brands.