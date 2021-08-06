Comedian Tony Baker's son, 2 others killed in California crash

Actor and comedian Tony Baker's son and two others were killed after suspected street racers crashed into their car near Los Angeles, officials said.

The fiery multivehicle wreck occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Investigators said the alleged street racers, in a Kia and a Mercedes Benz, hit a Volkswagen carrying the the victims.

"When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located three individuals who had been ejected from a silver Volkswagen," the department said in a statement.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, which is 12 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office identified the victims as Cerain Baker, 21, of Pasadena; Jaiden Johnson, 20, of Burbank; and Natalee Moghaddam, 19, of Calabasas. The victims all died of "multiple blunt force injuries," according to the medical examiner.

Two others, including one passenger in the Volkswagen and another in the Kia, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Their conditions were unknown Friday.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Tony Baker told NBC Los Angeles that his son's death "felt like it's not real."

"We get waves of grief," the "Whiplash" actor said. "We sob uncontrollably."

His mother, Cherie Whitehead, called Cerain a "beautiful soul."

It was unclear Friday if authorities had made any arrests.