Comedian Wendy Leibman on the MPTF Telethon

Comedian Wendy Leibman joined the MPTF Telethon to share her thoughts on aging. Dec. 9, 2023. Donate: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/lFIntw?vid=12siot MPTF’s fundraising telethon for crew members in need returns for its second time, airing live on KTLA (Channel 5 in Los Angeles) on December 9, 7-9 pm PT. Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron return as hosts and serve as two of the producers for this uplifting, entertaining evening of stories, songs, and celebrities all to raise emergency relief funds for workers in need.

