Comedians David Spade and Dana Carvey said Will Smith looked like a bully when he went onstage to hit Chris Rock

Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

David Spade and Dana Carvey said Will Smith looked like a bully during the Oscars slap.

Smith hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock previously opened up to the pair about being bullied as a child.

Comedians David Spade and Dana Carvey said Will Smith looked like a bully during his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock during the Oscars.

During the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Smith, who was several minutes away from being named best actor, hit Rock after the comedian made a joke alluding to Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith has acknowledged having the hair-loss condition alopecia.

During an episode of their podcast "Fly on the Wall" that aired on Wednesday, Spade weighed in on the incident, saying it sets a "dangerous precedent" for comedians who tell jokes that could offend people.

"I could jokingly say that slap in the face was a real slap in the face for comedy, but on a serious note, this sets a dangerous precedent," Spade said during the podcast. "That was the straw that broke Will Smith's back. It couldn't have been a medium rough joke, just bad timing. It was like a jack-in-the-box (hums melody), and here's Chris Rock."

"Listen, comedy is rough, I just did a special for Netflix, and there's some stuff in there that makes me laugh that people can get offended by," he continued. "It's just the way it is."

Carvey said he personally was triggered by the moment.

"I've seen real anger and experienced it, so the first thing I thought was that I was triggered — everybody talks about triggers — when I saw a very large person go full shithouse, very physical on a person who's not small but much smaller," he said.

He added: "I saw a bully," to which Spade agreed.

In a January 12 episode of "Fly on the Wall," Rock opened up to the pair about being bullied as a child, particularly while being bused to a predominantly white school in Brooklyn, New York.

"It was pretty rough, and it was pretty much every day," Rock said on the podcast. "I had a weird temper. I was the oldest of seven, and I was weirdly smaller than my younger brothers."

During the Wednesday episode, Spade said Smith's walk-up to Rock onstage exemplified bullying behavior.

"Any bullying — in a car cutting me off, or guy, if I'm on a date, coming up to me and going 'Ok, I can take this guy and so I'll hit on this girl right in front of him' — those forms of it are there all the time," Spade said. "So when I saw that just obvious walk-up, hit him, and walk away, and almost like laughing, like 'Fuck you, what are you going to do about it,' [it] made me spin out."

The podcast hosts went on to commend Rock for his demeanor after being hit and "keeping it together," Carvey said.

Shortly after the slap, Smith was awarded best actor for his performance in "King Richard." During a tearful acceptance speech, he apologized to the academy and audiences watching, as well as those he worked with on his movie and members of the Williams family, who were depicted in the film.

On Monday, Smith released a formal apology, including a direct address to Rock, describing his behavior at the awards show as "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in the statement. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

During a comedy show in Boston on Wednesday, Rock spoke about the incident for the first time, saying he was "still processing what happened."

