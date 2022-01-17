New Comedy Club Coming To North Shore: Patch Week In Review

BEVERLY, MA — A wind-swept morning of wild weather has hopefully given way to an afternoon off for many on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It was a busy week on the North Shore with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll announcing her bid for lieutenant governor, Marblehead bringing back Jack McGinn to serve as interim town administrator, the Witch City enacting its vaccination-entry order for many businesses and word that a new comedy venue is coming to Beverly.

Comedy Club Coming To Beverly 'Off Cabot' Street

A new entertainment venue coming to Beverly could provide just the comic relief the North Shore could use coming out of the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabot Theater said on Tuesday it will open the 150-seat "Off Cabot Comedy Club" in partnership with John Tobin Presents at the old 9 Wallis Street location.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Sets Sights On Statewide Office

After 16 years as Salem's first woman mayor, including the past two years when the city's aggressive coronavirus mitigation efforts have helped elevate Kim Driscoll's profile, the recently re-elected mayor is setting her sights on a statewide office.

School Coronavirus Protocols Facing Bitter Challenges

This week's bitterly cold temperatures added yet another layer to the challenge of keeping school classrooms open and as safe as possible during the current omicron surges.

Peabody's Michelle Roach Honored As MIAA Coach Of The Year

Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey coach Michelle Roach was one of 21 coaches honored as a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Coach of the Year in their respective sports for 2021.

The MIAA Coaches' Education Instructors subcommittee selected the top coaches based on their demonstrated commitment to being "teacher coaches who have had an impact on the lives of student-athletes by encouraging them to succeed and by helping them develop self-confidence, ambition, a sound work ethic and other skills or values necessary or helpful for success in their later lives."

Salem Schools To Require Vaccine Proof For Visiting Spectators

Families and fans of North Shore student-athletes who want to watch their teams play indoors in Salem will be required to show vaccination proof as part of the city's vaccination-entry order.

Salem Public Schools first indicated that indoor sports, theater and music events would be included in the city's vaccination-entry order for bars, restaurants, gyms and other entertainment venues in revised protocols released before the return of the holiday break, and confirmed those events will be covered under the order on Thursday.

Salem Public Schools Athletic Director Scott Connolly told Patch Thursday afternoon that this order will not apply to opposing student-athletes, coaches and officials.

Marblehead Brings Back John McGinn As Interim Town Administrator

John McGinn said he is happy to be back in Marblehead even if he hopes it is for as short a time as the town deems necessary.

A unanimous vote of the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday night appointed the former town administrator to resume the role on an interim basis following the resignation of Jason Silva last week. McGinn, who lives in Peabody, worked for the town as its finance director and town administrator for 14 years prior to his retirement in 2018.

North Shore Hospitals Restrict Visitations Amid Omicron Spike

Salem Hospital and Beverly Hospital are further restricting visitations amid the current coronavirus spike.

Peabody, Salem Team Up To Tackle North River Corridor Conundrum

Peabody and Salem are joining forces to help try and find a solution to the increased flooding and erosion along the North River corridor.

Swampscott High To Induct 10 Athletes, 2 Teams Into Hall Of Fame

The 2008-09 state champion Swampscott High School girls basketball team will be one of two squads inducted as part of the school's 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The class will include two teams and 10 athletes and will be celebrated in a ceremony at a time and date to be determined.

MA School Sports Play On Amid Coronavirus Spike

Most of the games have gone on with a recognition that taking away sports, theater and music once again would be taking an even greater toll on students who have now spent at least half of their time in high school learning under the weight of virus-related cancelations, postponements and restrictions.

