Comedy series starring Zelenskyy gets boost in popularity

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a talk with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HILARY FOX
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    6th President of Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Countries are snapping up the rights to “Servant of the People” — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President.

Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Goloborodko sets about running the country while eschewing the perks of being leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.

Eccho Rights has distributed the program, made by Zelenskyy’s Studio Kvartel 95, since it launched. The company’s managing partner, Nicola Söderlund, said sales have increased dramatically in the last few days, calling interest in the program “remarkable.”

“It’s quite an old show already,” he explains. “But, of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody.”

Channel 4 has announced it has the rights to “Servant of the People” in the U.K. and plans to broadcast an episode on Sunday, alongside a current affairs show about Zelenskyy. Eccho Rights also reported deals with MBC in the Middle East, Greece’s ANT 1 and PRO TV in Romania, as well as broadcasters in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia.

“People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was,” says Söderlund. “His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you’re a TV host, has helped him a lot becoming a politician.”

Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 Euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, which Söderlund says should offset the money they’ve made from selling the show. The company has also removed any Russian or Russian produced TV shows from its catalog.

Söderlund met Zelenskyy in 2012 when they distributed one of his comedy shows called “Crack Them Up,” where ordinary people have to make comedians laugh. The premise of “Servant of the People” appealed to him right away.

Zelenskyy mined the humor of an ordinary man in a corrupt society riding his bike to the presidential palace, forgoing a pay raise and living at home with his mom. “That was kind of the idea,” Söderlund said, "and I loved it.”

“Servant of the People” won the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and also the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.

Recommended Stories

  • Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

    The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer the Stamford Bridge club to 19 major trophies.

  • Cybersecurity Stock Breakout Has Traders Eyeing More Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting that increased spending on digital defenses because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will fuel further gains in cybersecurity stocks, despite trepidation about valuations that remain historically elevated. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireU.S. Says Russia Stalled; Moscow Exchange Closed: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is

  • Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin and Zelenskiy

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has proposed Israeli mediation between Russia and Ukraine, spoke with the leaders of both countries on Wednesday. The first call was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy said on Twitter they spoke about "Russian aggression."

  • Channel 4 to air Volodymyr Zelenskyy comedy show

    The broadcaster will air the comedy series which stars the Ukrainian President this Sunday.

  • Arab world divided on Russia-Ukraine

    AMMAN, Jordan — Public opinion in the Arab world is split on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with many players taking positions according to their domestic or regional political divides.Driving the news: The majority of Arab countries kept silent or gave very careful responses after Russia began its assault on Ukraine, trying to balance their relations with the U.S., Russia and Ukraine. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Arab League, meanwhile, took a la

  • Russia sanctions impact on EU contained, talks on support for firms ongoing

    The main impact of European Union sanctions against Russia is likely to show in the energy sector but the effects can be contained and the EU is already discussing ways to support its companies through subsidies and loans, a top EU official said. He said the Commission estimated the direct impact on the EU-wide financial system would be "contained" as the overall direct exposure of the EU financial sector to Russia was limited. The overall impact on inflation and the economy is significant and is not expected to abate soon.

  • They’re in the US. Their babies were born in Ukraine. Now they’re working to get them out

    The parents of newborn preemie twins born via surrogate in Ukraine are trying to get the babies safely to their Georgia home.

  • Ukraine invasion: Why is Kyiv being likened to the ‘next Grozny’?

    Boris Johnson warns Vladimir Putin intends to ‘Grozny-fy’ Ukrainian capital

  • Where did the Russian vodka go? Publix removes it from shelves to support Ukraine

    Florida-based Publix has removed Russian-made vodka from its liquor store shelves in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

  • Best Types of Coffee Mugs for Keeping a Brew Warm

    Plus, how a smaller serving can make all the differenceBy Anna KocharianThe perfect cup of coffee may begin with fresh beans and a high-quality coffee maker, but the vessel from which it’s consum...

  • Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale

    Repercussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine have led Roman Abramovich to put reigning European Cup champions Chelsea up for sale.

  • Major hurdle still exists as Iran nuclear talks reach finish line

    Officials from the U.S. and its European allies — France, Germany and the U.K. — say they won't comply with Iran’s demand that an investigation into its undeclared nuclear activity be shut down as a condition for a deal.Why it matters: Iran says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probe is politically motivated, but its demand that it be shut down is a major remaining hurdle as the talks approach the finish line. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Biden recalls his son, Beau, while speaking of 'burn pits'

    President Biden describes how Beau Biden — who died from brain cancer — was exposed to toxic smoke from "burn pits" that incinerated wastes of war on bases in in Iraq and Afghanistan where U.S. troops were quartered.

  • Federal grand jury investigating Craig Greenberg shooting. Here's the possible charges

    Louisville Urban League says federal charges could hurt the treatment of defendant Quintez Brown, who has been admitted for a psychiatric evaluation.

  • Boebert shocks Democrats with Biden State of the Union interruption

    In an extraordinary breach of decorum, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) yelled out at President Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, accusing him of putting American troops in coffins.Biden was in the midst of discussing how many American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan developed cancer from exposure to toxic smoke from massive burn pits."A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin," Biden said. "I know -""You...

  • Thailand's 102-year-old gold sprinter wins gold medals

    STORY: He’s 102…and faster than you?Sawang Janpram is thought to be Thailand’s oldest sprinterHe won all the gold medals in the 100-105 years categoryat the 26th Thailand Master Athletes Championship It took him 28.07 seconds to run 100 meterssetting a new Thai record for his age group(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) 102-YEAR-OLD THAI ATHLETE, SAWANG JANPRAM, SAYING:"Being here, I got to meet some friends, as well as people who I've never met before, and I get to make friends with them. It's a great feeling."“Getting into sports made me strong and well. On top of this, exercising helps improve your appetite, so you eat well too."Janpram’s 70-year-old daughter, Siripan, is his coach (SOUNDBITE) (Thai) SAWANG'S DAUGHTER AND COACH, SIRIPAN JANPRAM, SAYING: "My father is a positive-thinking man, he never thought of things in any other way. He always has positive thoughts and is in a good mood, so he is in great mental health condition. In terms of physical health, he has gotten much stronger. Before he got into sports, his hands were trembling but it has since stopped. Exercising has played a big part in that.

  • Resurfaced Video Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy On Spoof Call About Joining EU Goes Viral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested to join the European Union this week as Russia wages war on his country.

  • New NC voter challenges question Rep. Cawthorn's candidacy

    An effort to block this year's candidacy of U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn was revived Wednesday by two new voter challenges, which question his qualifications in light of a federal constitutional prohibition against insurrectionists serving in office. The new paperwork officially seeking Cawthorn's disqualification, presented by two voters in North Carolina's far-western 11th Congressional District, was anticipated. About a dozen voters had previously asked that election officials investigate Cawthorn after he had filed in December to run in what was then the 13th District.

  • U.S. lawmakers push Treasury to ensure Russia cannot use cryptocurrency to avoid sanctions

    Senator Elizabeth Warren and three other Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Treasury Department to ensure the cryptocurrency industry is complying with sanctions imposed on Russia, expressing concern that digital assets could be used to undermine U.S. foreign policy goals. In a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Warren along with Senators Sherrod Brown, Mark Warner and Jack Reed questioned whether the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had effective guidelines in place to enforce sanctions compliance within the crypto industry.

  • U.K.’s Channel 4 Picks Up Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’

    Britain’s Channel 4 has picked up rights to Servant of the People, the Ukraine comedy series starring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the show that launched his political career. The sitcom sees Zelensky playing an ordinary man who accidentally becomes president of Ukraine. First broadcast in 2016, Servant of the People was a huge hit […]