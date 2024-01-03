Comedy show, wine tasting and more: 6 things to do in Rockford

This weekend gives you the chance to enjoy a comedy show or a live show at the Westside Show Room.

Several bars across the area will have live music this weekend as well.

Here are six things we found to do in the Rockford area.

Lucha Cantina First Friday Comedy Show

What: Comics for the night: host Chicago-based comedian, producer and filmmaker, Dan Garcia; guest feature Chicago-based actor and stand-up comedian Rachel Hall; main feature Chicago-based comedian Ty Riggs; and headliner Milwaukee-based comedian Ton Johnson. Call to reserve a table.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Lucha Cantina, 1641 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Cost: $10 cover is added to your table’s tab

For more: 815-977-4319

Bird Club

What: Practice the art of noticing details while connecting with nature. This beginner-friendly bird outing will include an introduction to birding and guided stroll on the Rock River Birding & Hiking Trail, a one-mile loop path. All experience levels are welcome. Binoculars provided.

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. the first Friday mornings of each month starting Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit

Cost: $5 per person

For more: 815-200-6910

Community Blues Showcase featuring Win Noll & The Rockin Soul

What: The event is family friendly. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Where: The RPL Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: 815-965-7606

Wine Tasting for Shelter Care

What: Grab your friends, grab your family, and grab a glass to sample great wines while supporting Shelter Care. 100% of the tickets sold will help end homelessness in the community. We will be sampling 24 wines from around the globe.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Artale Wine Co., 6876 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: $20

For more: 815-964-5520

Vampire Lesbians of Sodom

What: The West Side Show Room is bringing back their very first show to help celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Vampire Lesbians of Sodom is a wild burlesque comedy about two fatally seductive vampiresses whose paths first collide in ancient Sodom. Their bitter rivalry as bloodsuckers, but more importantly as actresses, endures for two thousand years, with stops in 1920s Hollywood and contemporary Las Vegas.

When: 8 or 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 through Saturday, Jan. 6 and Thursday, Jan. 11 through Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: West Side Show Room, 1414 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

For more: wssr.org

Hot Cocoa Bar Workshop

What: Make a project for cold winter days. This workshop is all about the hot cocoa: trays, boxes and more. Choose your stain and paint colors in studio.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Hammer & Stain Stateline, 1406 Willowbrook Road, Suite, Beloit, Wis.

Cost: $35-$60

For more: 608-291-7575

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Wine tasting among 6 things to do this weekend in Rockford, Illinois