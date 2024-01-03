Comedy show, wine tasting and more: 6 things to do in Rockford
This weekend gives you the chance to enjoy a comedy show or a live show at the Westside Show Room.
Several bars across the area will have live music this weekend as well.
Here are six things we found to do in the Rockford area.
Lucha Cantina First Friday Comedy Show
What: Comics for the night: host Chicago-based comedian, producer and filmmaker, Dan Garcia; guest feature Chicago-based actor and stand-up comedian Rachel Hall; main feature Chicago-based comedian Ty Riggs; and headliner Milwaukee-based comedian Ton Johnson. Call to reserve a table.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5
Where: Lucha Cantina, 1641 N. Alpine Road, Rockford
Cost: $10 cover is added to your table’s tab
For more: 815-977-4319
Bird Club
What: Practice the art of noticing details while connecting with nature. This beginner-friendly bird outing will include an introduction to birding and guided stroll on the Rock River Birding & Hiking Trail, a one-mile loop path. All experience levels are welcome. Binoculars provided.
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. the first Friday mornings of each month starting Friday, Jan. 5
Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit
Cost: $5 per person
For more: 815-200-6910
Community Blues Showcase featuring Win Noll & The Rockin Soul
What: The event is family friendly. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
When: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5
Where: The RPL Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford
Cost: Free
For more: 815-965-7606
Wine Tasting for Shelter Care
What: Grab your friends, grab your family, and grab a glass to sample great wines while supporting Shelter Care. 100% of the tickets sold will help end homelessness in the community. We will be sampling 24 wines from around the globe.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5
Where: Artale Wine Co., 6876 Spring Creek Road, Rockford
Cost: $20
For more: 815-964-5520
Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
What: The West Side Show Room is bringing back their very first show to help celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Vampire Lesbians of Sodom is a wild burlesque comedy about two fatally seductive vampiresses whose paths first collide in ancient Sodom. Their bitter rivalry as bloodsuckers, but more importantly as actresses, endures for two thousand years, with stops in 1920s Hollywood and contemporary Las Vegas.
When: 8 or 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 through Saturday, Jan. 6 and Thursday, Jan. 11 through Saturday, Jan. 13
Where: West Side Show Room, 1414 N. Main St., Rockford
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
For more: wssr.org
Hot Cocoa Bar Workshop
What: Make a project for cold winter days. This workshop is all about the hot cocoa: trays, boxes and more. Choose your stain and paint colors in studio.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5
Where: Hammer & Stain Stateline, 1406 Willowbrook Road, Suite, Beloit, Wis.
Cost: $35-$60
For more: 608-291-7575
Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.
