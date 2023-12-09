Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning

TechCrunch

Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will spur a massive shift in enterprise spend over the next decade and beyond. Transformations of this magnitude can feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a huge splash like generative AI has in recent months, but it’s a steep and steady climb to permeate the layers of the enterprise technology stack. Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began to deliver more consumer-like experiences by improving UIs and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and accelerate workflow.