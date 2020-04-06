Comer Capital Group To Assist With Disaster Loans

In response to this crisis, Comer Capital Group will be assisting small businesses to obtain the necessary capital to remain functional through the SBA Disaster Loan Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have reminded us of two things relative to small businesses in the United States…

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy.

Cash flow is essential to the viability and sustainability of these enterprises.

In response to this crisis, Comer Capital Group will be assisting small businesses to obtain the necessary capital to remain functional through the SBA Disaster Loan Assistance Program.

The application procedure can be overwhelming and confusing. However, our Comer Capital team will prepare and submit all necessary paperwork to provide your business the best chance of obtaining these necessary funds.

Comer Capital has enlisted the expertise of RAM Firm to ensure our clients are compliant and financial data is provided according to SBA program guidelines. RAM Firm has decades of experience working with entrepreneurs and small business owners providing the highest level of accounting and bookkeeping services.

Comer Capital Group has advised our country's most vital employers (small businesses, non-profits and local governments) on debt transactions in excess of $2.5 billion. Our understanding of debt markets and business finance, regular interaction with government agencies and their various loan programs, and relationships with banking institutions has uniquely positioned us to help businesses access the capital they need during this crisis.

For more information, please email us at

DisasterAssitance@comercapital.com

or reach out to one of the following Comer Capital Group team members:

Brandon L. Comer

769-257-5039 ext. 701

Trivia Edwards





769-257-5039 ext. 704

We look forward to the opportunity to help your business not only survive but position it to thrive!

www.comercapital.com



CCG is an independent financial advisory firm that delivers holistic and innovative financial solutions to our clients and the communities we serve.

As a boutique firm, we understand that no client is the same and thus provide customized services that produce superior results and ensure our clients meet their long-term financial and operational goals.

Our professionals bring a level of expertise and commitment that goes far beyond the call of duty. The CCG guiding principles – integrity, dedication, and transparency – are present in every engagement.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comer-capital-group-to-assist-with-disaster-loans-301035359.html

SOURCE Comer Capital Group