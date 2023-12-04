Comer Flops in Latest Attempt to Link Hunter Biden to Corruption

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) has once again flopped in his latest attempt to link President Joe Biden to purported business dealings with foreign entities.

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee announced that Comer had released subpoenaed bank records allegedly “revealing Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden.” The statement touted that the committee had found 20 shell companies and “uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as ‘the brand.’ The announcement also claimed that the financial records were evidence Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, had received payments from “Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies” and accused Joe Biden of benefitting “from his family’s influence peddling schemes.”

However, within a few hours of the announcement, the Washington Post debunked the claims. Based on an email verified by the publication, the Post found that the three transfers of $1,380 in 2018 (when Joe Biden was not in political office) were actually repayments Hunter had made to his father for a 2018 Ford Raptor truck.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell took aim at Comer’s attempt to “revive his sham of an investigation,” adding, “The truth is Hunter’s father helped him when he was struggling financially due to his addiction and could not secure credit to finance a truck. When Hunter was able to, he paid his father back and took over the payments himself.”

According to the email verified by the Post, other expenses listed included payments for health insurance, college and high school tuition for Hunter Biden’s children, the Yale Club, and a storage unit.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of Republican efforts to dig up dirt on President Biden. The Oversight Committee claims Biden used his father’s position as vice president in the Obama administration, as well as his father’s role as president, to secure favorable financial deals for himself and his family. These allegations remain unproven.

