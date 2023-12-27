Comer man faces arson charge in fire-bombing of Madison County store

Madison County sheriff’s investigators charged a man Tuesday with arson alleging he he tossed a “Molotov cocktail” at a rural store near Comer earlier this month.

The fire occurred Dec. 17 at the store at Paoli Junction off Georgia Highway 98, where deputies and volunteer firefighters arrived in response to a fire alarm that went off at 11:45 p.m.

The deputy found glass on the front door shattered. Responders were able to extinguish the visible fire with fire extinguishers before a fire truck arrived, according to the report.

At the time, investigators were unable to determine how the fire started, but that changed when investigators were able to view a video off the security camera, according to sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton.

“The guy came up to the front door with a Molotov cocktail and tossed it,” Patton said.

Through the investigation deputies were able to identify the suspect as a 40-year-old man who lived within a half mile of the store, according to Patton. Deputies took him to jail on Tuesday.

“He told our guys he just wanted attention, but he has some mental issues,” Patton said. “I don’t think he had any issues with the store that we know of.”

The suspect remained on Wednesday in Madison County jail pending a bond hearing.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Comer man charged with fire bombing convenience store