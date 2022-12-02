Comer man sentenced to two life sentences for child molestation convictions

A Comer man was sentenced to two life terms in prison on Friday in Madison County following his conviction in November to child molestation charges.

Madison County Superior Court Judge Chris Phelps imposed the sentence on 50-year-old Earl Lynde Strealy, who in a November jury trial was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.

Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White said the molestations of two girls occurred from 2007 to about 2019. Strealy was arrested on Aug. 26, 2019, and has remained in jail since his arrest.

White said that while in jail awaiting his sentencing, Strealy continued to contact one victim in an effort to “undermine the jury’s verdict.”

“One victim recanted prior to trial because the defendant had been manipulating her,” White said. “We impeached her with her prior statements and the jury convicted him on both victims.”

White praised the work of Assistant District Attorney Jeff Lee, investigator Tracy Rucker and victim advocate Cheyenne Lane who worked on the case.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Madison County man gets life in prison for child molestation