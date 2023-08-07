A Madison County woman remained in jail Monday without bond after she was charged in the July 31 death of a motorcycle driver.

The Georgia State Patrol charged Madison Breanna Potts, 22, of Della Slaton Road, Comer, with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, a stop sign violation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The crash claimed the life of Webster Dean Simmons, 65, of Comer who was driving a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Troopers said the crash occurred about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Highway 72 and New Hope Church Road. Potts was traveling south at the time of the collision, but the patrol did not release information on which road she was traveling.

Potts was booked into the Madison County Jail on Aug. 1.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Comer woman charged in death of motorcycle driver on Highway 72