Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated's (NYSE:CMA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.68 per share on 1st of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Comerica's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Comerica has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Comerica would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 42.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 32% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Comerica has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Comerica's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Comerica might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting for Comerica for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

