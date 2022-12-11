Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will pay a dividend of $0.68 on the 1st of January. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Comerica's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Comerica has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 36%, which means that Comerica would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 11.3%. The future payout ratio could be 35% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Comerica has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Comerica definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Comerica's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Comerica that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

